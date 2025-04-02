Ohio State riding early momentum for more blue-chippers in the 2026 class

Myles Baker (Sierra Canyon) was in Westwood this past weekend & enjoyed the relationship he has with the coaching staff.
Who will flip?: QB Corin Berry (pictured), OT Kodi Greene, WR Jonah Smith, SLOT Vance Spafford, or S Khalil Terry maybe?
Location will not be a dealbreaker in Harmon’s recruitment, but it is appealing to him to remain close to home.
Rose committed to Oregon State over numerous other offers and continues to look like a potential steal for the Beavers.
Vance Spafford has been committed to Georgia for months, but in-state schools UCLA and USC got visits recently.
Myles Baker (Sierra Canyon) was in Westwood this past weekend & enjoyed the relationship he has with the coaching staff.
Who will flip?: QB Corin Berry (pictured), OT Kodi Greene, WR Jonah Smith, SLOT Vance Spafford, or S Khalil Terry maybe?
Location will not be a dealbreaker in Harmon’s recruitment, but it is appealing to him to remain close to home.