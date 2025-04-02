Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 2, 2025
Ohio State riding early momentum for more blue-chippers in the 2026 class
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In