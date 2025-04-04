Ten players we're watching at OT7 Week 4

DALLAS -- OT7's fourth season of 7-on-7 competition returned to the Lone Star State earlier this spring, and we're gearing up for Week 4 of the competition -- the final weekend of action before the Golden Ticket Tournament next week and the OT7 Championships on June 26-29 in Florida. This season, 18 teams have been competing over this four-weekend season. More on the OT7 Tournament here. The field has featured several blue-chip recruits in the 2026, 2027, and even 2028 classes so far. Previous top performing prospects included USC-bound QB Jonas Williams, Texas WR commit Chris Stewart, and five-star CB Havon Finney Jr. Here are 10 more players Rivals will be watching closely during Week 4 action at OT7:

FOUR-STAR QB LANDON DUCKWORTH, RWE

Landon Duckworth is one of six quarterback ranked inside the top 30 of the Rivals250 in the 2026 cycle. The four-star passer from Alabama possesses as much -- or more -- upside than anyone in this class. Duckworth is an efficient distributor with big-play ability attacking vertically and extending plays outside of the pocket. In this 7-on-7 setting, the elite QB will have an opportunity to showcase his processing and decision-making early and often.

FOUR-STAR ATH JOEY O'BRIEN, LEVEL82

Four-star Joey O'Brien has been tabbed as an ATH in the Rivals250 given the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder's ability to make plays at receiver and at defensive back in various settings. The four-star has found a home playing safety and is a prospect with size, range, length, and playmaking ability at the position. O'Brien's should see plenty of action against a stout group of pass-catchers this weekend.

FOUR-STAR WR VANCE SPAFFORD (GEORGIA COMMIT), CALIFORNIA POWER

Four-star Vance Spafford was absolutely electric in this setting this time last year -- and is very much in the conversation to be the No. 1 SLOT WR in the Rivals250 by the end of this recruiting cycle. The Georgia verbal from the West Coast will get an opportunity to line up against various NICKEL defenders. We're excited to see Spafford at work and how he directs coverages with so much star power around him on the Cali Power offense.

FIVE-STAR QB RYDER LYONS, COLD HEARTS

Ryder Lyons made his 7-on-7 debut Week 1 of the OT7 season. After two days of action, the five-star QB was well-acclimated to the speed of the game and found a rhythm. Lyons has a live arm and a talented cast of receivers around him. He wasn't shy about taking shots downfield -- and we anticipate seeing a different version of the touted passer this weekend.

FOUR-STAR TE MARK BOWMAN, CALIFORNIA POWER

Elite TE Mark Bowman is one of a handful of prospects to reclassify into the 2026 cycle. The top-30 recruit from California moves at a different speed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. He also should be a mismatch in the red zone. Bowman should draw the attention of several talented linebackers and safeties along the way.

FOUR-STAR WR JABARI MACK (LSU COMMIT)

Four-star WR Jabari Mack has been enjoying a stellar off-season so far -- shining in various settings, including Week 1 of the OT7 season last month. The speedy pass-catcher from The Boot is up to 200 pounds this spring -- and has continued to deliver big plays downfield and highlight catches each and every event this spring. Mack is one of the several elite WR committed to LSU in this cycle.

FOUR-STAR ATH SALESI MOA, COLD HEARTS

Four-star ATH Salesi Moa was superb in his last outing at OT7 in Week 1. The dynamic two-way player from Utah was one of Lyons' top receiving targets -- making deep catches downfield and also working underneath effectively. Moa was equally as good in coverage playing cornerback. Moa's father played in the NFL and a brother at Michigan State, and he has a skill-set to follow suit.

FOUR-STAR SAF JETT WASHINGTON, LO-PRO

Jett Washington is known for being the late great Kobe Bryant's nephew -- and he also has an established reputation as one of the top defensive backs at OT7 the past two seasons. The top-100 SAF has outstanding range and length patrolling the back end of the secondary and can fly to the football. Washington, unsurprisingly, is also a standout basketball player.

THREE-STAR WR JAMES SCOTT, TUCSON TURF

Touted 2026 WR James Scott out of the Lone Star State was one of top performers in OT7 Week 1. The big-framed pass-catcher was outstanding by the goal -- playing above the rim and consistently winning one-on-one matchups inside and also working on the perimeter. Scott was one of the biggest stock-up recruits at the position so far this spring -- and has programs like Houston, , TCU, Texas A&M, and USC in pursuit.

THREE-STAR SAF KENTAVION ANDERSON, RWE