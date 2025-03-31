UCLA remains in strong position for local 2026 DE Max Meier

Max Meier was back at UCLA for the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot Sunday morning, along with several other high-end recruits from all across Southern California.
It was the second trip to Westwood in two weeks for the Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola three-star defensive end and two months removed from landing an offer from the Bruins during a junior day visit.
This month, though, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and the staff have turned more of the focus from learning about one another on a personal level to getting into nitty-gritty football conversations, he told Bruin Blitz before heading to the Wasserman Football Center for his latest unofficial visit.