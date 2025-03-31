Oregon commit Kodi Greene takes another visit to USC

Vance Spafford has been committed to Georgia for months, but in-state schools UCLA and USC got visits recently.
Max Meier was back at UCLA for a photoshoot & it's safe to say UCLA has maintained a strong position in his recruitment.
Kodi Greene has been committed to Oregon since August but he was recently at Texas and now USC is pushing for a flip.
Benjamin feels the visit elevated his perception of Miami who has signed Hayden Lowe, his Oaks Christian teammate.
Fa’alave-Johnson (San Diego Cathedral Catholic) has seen an uptick in interest from Power 4 programs since the winter.
