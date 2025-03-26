Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 26, 2025
Arkansas CB commit Tay Lockett to visit UCLA for start of spring camp
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA has been in hot pursuit of Arkansas commit Tay Lockett in recent weeks, but the relationship with the program goes back much farther.

The San Diego (Calif.) University City three-star cornerback has been on the program’s radar going back to middle school and throughout a high school career that included a stop at local powerhouse Bellflower-St. John Bosco.

Lockett told Bruin Blitz on Wednesday that secondary coach Demetrice Martin’s return to the staff this offseason intensified UCLA’s interest.

The two remained in touch during Martin’s previous stints at Oregon and most recently Michigan State.

“When coach Meat made the move back home and came down to my school in San Diego, it was a no-brainer to go up there and show respect,” Lockett said.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In