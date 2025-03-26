Arkansas CB commit Tay Lockett to visit UCLA for start of spring camp

UCLA has been in hot pursuit of Arkansas commit Tay Lockett in recent weeks, but the relationship with the program goes back much farther.
The San Diego (Calif.) University City three-star cornerback has been on the program’s radar going back to middle school and throughout a high school career that included a stop at local powerhouse Bellflower-St. John Bosco.
Lockett told Bruin Blitz on Wednesday that secondary coach Demetrice Martin’s return to the staff this offseason intensified UCLA’s interest.
The two remained in touch during Martin’s previous stints at Oregon and most recently Michigan State.
“When coach Meat made the move back home and came down to my school in San Diego, it was a no-brainer to go up there and show respect,” Lockett said.