Five-star standout Duvay Williams breaks down recruitment

Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel), who could be a star defensive back or wide receiver, breaks down his frontrunners.
QB Luke Fahey and teammate SLOT Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo) will officially visit Lubbock this spring.
Talanoa Ili has never visited the Texas campus but that hasn’t stopped him from locking in an official visit for June.
Cynai Thomas (Riordan) is set to decide on March 16 between his top three of Oregon State, Arizona State, & Washington.
Daniel Odom remains happily committed to Oklahoma but there are other programs that'ill get visits starting this weekend
