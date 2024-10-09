Florida State offers Rivals100 ATH Brandon 'Dash' Arrington

Florida State extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the 2026 class in Tuesday evening in La Mesa (Calf.) Mount Miguel four-star Brandon Arrington.
The four-star athlete holds 36 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State, whom he called one of his dream schools growing up in a social media post on X/Twitter.
Arrington also holds notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and many top Power 4 programs. Arrington is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is currently ranked as the 48th-best prospect in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 8 prospect in California and the No. 3 athlete in the country.
Playing wide receiver and defensive back, Arrington caught 14 passes for 310 yard and four touchdowns offensively and accounted for 25 total tackles defensively. He is in the midst of a junior season where in four games he has nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 12 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble, according to Maxpreps.
He also runs track for Mount Miguel.
