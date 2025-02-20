Four programs stand out most to three-star Derrick Johnson

OVs are going to be crucial for QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom). USC remains in a good spot but many others are not giving up.
Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel talks about the many skills of WR Shane Rosenthal and how he'll fit in at UCLA.
Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) remains happily committed but one other program is making a serious push to flip him.
Even with visits closed down, there is still a ton going on in recruiting. Check out the latest on 5 top CA prospects.
Erik Woods attended the recent Hype Her Hoops Ice Breaker Tournament and came away impressed and inspired!
OVs are going to be crucial for QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom). USC remains in a good spot but many others are not giving up.
Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel talks about the many skills of WR Shane Rosenthal and how he'll fit in at UCLA.
Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) remains happily committed but one other program is making a serious push to flip him.