Two major visits coming up for three-star QB Ryan Hopkins

Jayden Crowder (Santa Margarita) remains happily committed but one other program is making a serious push to flip him.
Even with visits closed down, there is still a ton going on in recruiting. Check out the latest on 5 top CA prospects.
Erik Woods attended the recent Hype Her Hoops Ice Breaker Tournament and came away impressed and inspired!
Alabama secured the 3rd best rank by adding two of the top-three CBs in the class–Dijon Lee Jr. (L) & Chuck McDonald III
Arizona has made the really talented high three-star quarterback Oscar Rios (Downey) a top priority.
