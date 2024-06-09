USC's recruiting net spans across the country, but the Trojans hauled in a commitment from a key local target on Sunday. Four-star Oaks Christian edge rusher Hayden Lowe has announced his commitment to play for Lincoln Riley's program making him the 13th pledge in the 2025 class for the Trojans.

Keeping the best recruits at home is always a priority for every coaching staff. When you coach in Los Angeles that is even more important with some of the top recruits in the country based in Southern California.

Lowe had planned on visiting Oregon but instead he made the call in favor of staying close to home and made his choice following an official visit with the Trojans. Miami, UCLA, Texas and Washington were some of the other top contenders while he also holds offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Notre Dame among many others.

UCLA and Miami were the other two programs that hosted Lowe on official visits earlier in the spring.

Keeping Lowe at home is a major recruiting victory for USC and another key win for new defensive line coach Eric Henderson. He is the fourth defensive lineman to join the Trojans in the 2025 class alongside fellow four-star recruits Gus Cordova and Isaiah Gibson plus five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry.

Overall, USC now holds commitments from seven defensive recruits in the class and has the third-ranked group nationally according to Rivals.

Lowe ranks 12th among all weakside defensive ends in the class and is the 26th-rated prospect in California for 2025.