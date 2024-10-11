Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks

Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.

“Allen is one of the most dynamic young defenders in the Northeast. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound sophomore projects as an outside linebacker but has played primarily safety up to this point. Allen can fly around the defense, making plays from sideline-to-sideline. He has been clocked in the 4.5-second range for the 40-yard dash and should continue to fill out his frame as he matures. "Allen is a sure tackler and isn’t easily slowed down by would-be blockers. He does a good job of quickly diagnosing the play and pursuing the ball carrier. With his safety background, Allen should continue to be an asset in coverage. "He already has well over 10 Power Four offers, including Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Boston College and Minnesota.” - Adam Friedman, rankings director and transfer portal analyst

“Calais is a well-built prospect at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, that provides a great deal of versatility on the gridiron. Calais flashes big-play ability at both wide receiver and running back, each of which he could prove to excel at on the next level. With the ball in his hands, Calais is tough to bring down with an ultra physical running style on top of displaying great vision and body control at all areas of the field. “Nearing 200 pounds, it will be interesting to see how his top-end speed develops, but he has shown the ability to separate vertically consistently to this point. Both in camp and game settings, Calais has displayed excellent contested catch capabilities. At running back, the sophomore standout routinely breaks tackles, fights for extra yards, and offers a chance for an explosive play at any time. "Calais has early offers from Texas A&M, Miami, Tulane, Houston, Mississippi State and others.” - Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

“There is a reason plenty of college programs have circled back on the Wisconsin commitment and now blue-chip pass rusher out of the Gainesville area. He has the ideal frame at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, but it's his game that has reached another level halfway through his senior season. He can scream off the edge with a great first step, sure, but he can also win with counter moves and some power while working against offensive tackles. "Throw in legitimate instincts and awareness, where he has notched nine pass breakups, and it has allowed for Clayton to work off the ball and rack up tackles while moonlighting as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. The closing speed and impact plays will translate in the Big Ten regardless of where Clayton eventually lines up for good.” - John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

“Mbatchou is in his first full varsity season playing along the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive front. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and still getting used to the sport, he's already capturing our attention. Mbatchou plays largely on the interior of the defensive front and is able to command multiple blockers but still able to force an interior pass rush. He's long, strong and his upside at a premium position is worth noting. "Mbatchou committed to Florida over the summer and has since collected new offers from just about every program in the country, notably Texas, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee. Given that Mbatchou is new to the sport and what we've seen in the first half of his senior season, we think he has enormous upside developing down the road.” - Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

“Playing on an Orange (Calif.) Lutheran offensive line that also features UCLA commit Nehemiah Johnson and 2026 four-star Sam Utu, Rhoa definitely stands out as well and makes his presence known on every single play. “A Penn State legacy, Rhoa is all of 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, has very little bad weight, plays with a purpose to knock people around and impose his will and he's only a sophomore playing in the best high school football league in the country. “The Nittany Lions are definitely one team to watch out for in his recruitment but Tennessee, Washington, Utah and the Arizona programs are some others that have offered early on. Many more should be coming his way soon." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director