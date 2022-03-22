Tucked away in the San Diego area, four-star linebacker Tre Edwards has managed to be one of the top recruits in his class yet still avoid the limelight. He continues to work on his game this offseason while sorting through the many offers on his list.

Edwards is part of a loaded team at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, and his squad earned a state championship in California last season. The 6-foot-2 linebacker helped guide the defense for the team and finished his junior season with 96 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Now into the spring he continues to work on fine tuning his game head into the senior season with plenty of work on the seven-on-seven circuit already under his belt in recent weeks. This time of year, Edwards says, is being used for him to focus on some of the elements of his game that aren’t featured when the pads are on including being used more in space.

Edwards prioritized stopping the run as an inside linebacker, so he doesn’t mind the change of pace during the offseason even if it does take some time to adjust.

“It’s a little challenging at first, but you get used to it,” he said about not being able to play his more physical style of defense in passing tournaments. “There’s certain routes where in-game you would kill them, but here you gotta tag them. It’s still fun at the end of the day.”

On the recruiting front, Edwards has collected a wealth of offers from college programs around the country. USC, Notre Dame, UCLA, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Illinois, Arizona and Oregon State are some of the schools that have offered Edwards so far.

Oregon’s previous coaches offered Edwards early in the process, and the Ducks were able to put themselves in strong position. The new coaches have continued to target him putting Oregon squarely in the mix for his commitment entering the spring.