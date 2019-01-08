Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 10:32:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star LB Henry To'oto'o focused on two SEC schools

W2kmbsdm4yuhkpv1okmd
Henry To'oto'o
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

SAN ANTONIO - Henry To’oto’o knows January is going to be a busy month.Preparing for the awards banquet at the All-American Bowl on Friday night, the four-star linebacker from Concord (Calif.) De L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}