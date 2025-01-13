Four-star QB Madden Iamaleava reflects on finish to recruiting

Three-star ATH Jae'on Young (Sierra Canyon) talks about his path to the Bears and his outlook for the future.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 62-59 win over St. John Bosco on January 10.
Miami, Washington, and Texas A&M are among the teams still chipping away at O'Neal despite his verbal to the Sooners.
Here are the players who stood out most during Tuesday’s practice. Photos: QB Madden Iamaleava (L), TE Aaron Ia (R).
LB Matai Tagoa'i (San Clemente) committed to USC back in April and never wavered on that decision.
