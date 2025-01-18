Photo Gallery: Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran

Here are the players who stood out most during Tuesday’s practice. Photos: QB Madden Iamaleava (L), TE Aaron Ia (R).
LB Matai Tagoa'i (San Clemente) committed to USC back in April and never wavered on that decision.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 76-63 victory over Servite on January 8. Next up is Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco
Cox (Oak Hills) spoke with Bruin Blitz about his first experiences with the program after enrolling earlier this month.
Three-star DE Max Meier (Loyola) gives dramatic details of what he and his family have been going through.
Here are the players who stood out most during Tuesday’s practice. Photos: QB Madden Iamaleava (L), TE Aaron Ia (R).
LB Matai Tagoa'i (San Clemente) committed to USC back in April and never wavered on that decision.
Here are action photos from Mater Dei's 76-63 victory over Servite on January 8. Next up is Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco