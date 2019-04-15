Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 11:55:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star WR on Ohio State after visit: Really high

Uhgldso2pgtiioifdesh
Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Over the last few months, Lavon Bunkley-Shelton has talked up his interest in Ohio State. He has developed a strong relationship with assistant coach Brian Hartline.There’s no doubt the four-star r...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}