The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us with a loaded slate of six boys basketball games on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Friday’s lineup is headlined by five-star Onyeka Okongwu of Chino Hills.

Friday’s slate features three games with six different CIF sections represented. In the Division V game, Mt. Shasta faces Foothill of Bakersfield, the Division III game features University of San Francisco and La Jolla Country Day, and the 8:00 Division 1 tip is between James Logan of Union City and Chino Hills.





Division V: Shasta vs Bakersfield Foothill at 12 noon

Mt. Shasta is making its first state title appearance. The Bears are 33-1 and champions of the Shasta Cascade League and the Northern Section Division 5. Their lone loss was on December 7th to Klamath Union of Oregon. They have since won 28 straight games. The Bears beat Dinuba 80-65 on Tuesday behind Kole Riccomini’s 26 points while brother Kaden added 20 points.

Foothill is making its first state appearance since its victory in Division 2 over Menlo-Atherton in 1988. The Trojans are 23-1 and champions of the CIF Central Section Division 4. 6’8 senior Edward Turner leads the team with 17.7 points and is second in rebounds with 9.6. 6’2 sophomore Jaden Phillips averages 16.4 points.





The Pick: Foothill



