MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - The Premium Sports Tournament was held Saturday in the rain and wind but many of the region's top players showed up for the early season 7-on-7 event. Here are some takeaways:

FLOWE REMAINS AWESOME

Justin Flowe is one massive block of muscle and he plays with bad intentions. Even in 7-on-7 events, it’s clear the five-star linebacker and No. 3 prospect in the 2020 class has to watch himself from being too physical against receivers and making sure he doesn’t lay somebody out across the middle. It seems to irk him that he cannot play with pads on all the time. Flowe remains one of the most physically-imposing linebackers in recent memory and he’s incredibly productive in games as well. The Upland, Calif., standout is planning trips to Oklahoma, Texas and Clemson and he said those schools along with Alabama, USC and Oregon are recruiting him the hardest.

ANOTHER FLOW EMERGES

Whichever program lands Flowe will have a good chance at getting his brother as well - another big-time player - as 2021 linebacker Jonathan Flowe has landed nine offers since the New Year and it’s clear to see why. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound recruit is getting to look just like his brother and he was a tackling machine during his sophomore season at Upland. The 2021 standout said he was amazed by the new Alabama offer and he’s especially looking forward to visiting the Sooners with his brother. It would be surprising if the two Flowe Bros. don’t end up playing together at the next level.

YOUNG EXCITED BY HARRELL HIRE

For Bryce Young, there might not have been better news this offseason when embattled USC coach Clay Helton hired former Texas Tech Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Then Kingsbury abruptly left to take the Arizona Cardinals job. But the 2020 four-star quarterback who’s already committed to the Trojans was pleased when USC hired Graham Harrell from North Texas to run its offense. He improved the Mean Green’s unit a whole lot in only a few seasons and his plan is to go fast and pass the ball a lot. That is perfect for the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback, who met Harrell briefly earlier this past week and was expected to sit down with him Saturday night. Other schools are still trying to land Young but he’s happy with the Harrell hire and is excited to see how the offense runs under him.

HUMPHREYS LOOKS GREAT

In his junior season, John Humphreys finished with 103 catches for 1,783 yards and 28 touchdowns. It’s easy to see why he dominated after watching him at this 7-on-7 tournament. He’s all of 6-foot-5, he moves well, he can go up over any defensive back to catch passes and he showed off excellent hands. Humphreys could be incredibly special if he continues to add mass and that should be no problem once basketball season winds down. It sounds like Notre Dame, Stanford and USC are some early favorites but Humphreys also sounds like someone who will give a serious look at every program recruiting him.

GARBERS IS ONE TO WATCH

Last week, 2020 four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for the UCLA coaches and he landed his latest offer from the Bruins. The Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar standout loved the message from Chip Kelly in that UCLA is not just going to throw out offers to a bunch of prospects and it will only focus on the players it really wants in a recruiting class. After throwing for 4,135 yards with 55 touchdowns and eight picks in his junior season, Garbers has seen his recruitment get much busier in recent weeks. This offseason he wants to visit Washington State, Boise State and he’s especially intrigued by Miami.

