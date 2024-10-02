Content Loading

As the high school football season approaches the mid-point, the 2025 recruiting cycle is beginning to near its completion. This week Rivals national data analyst Austin Cochran is breaking down the five best commits for the Group of Five conferences, continuing today with the Mountain West Conference.

1. DB LOGAN CHRISTENSEN, UNLV

A dynamic playmaker, Christensen flies all around the field defensively for JSerra Catholic. He fits best as a traditional box safety as he comes downhill hard, has a quick trigger ability and can really lay the wood. Christensen does a really good job against the run and is a very effective blitzer. The three-star prospect is solid in coverage, but will need to improve at the college level. He's very dynamic with the ball in his hands and has returned two kicks for scores this season. He chose UNLV over offers from Arizona, Auburn and BYU.

2. RB KAMRAN WILLIAMS, UNLV

Williams is a very smart and patient runner. He sees the field well and has great acceleration to stick his foot in the ground and go when he sees the hole open up. He has good agility and a wicked jump cut with solid break away speed. There isn’t much missing from Williams' game. Williams chose UNLV over offers from Houston, Michigan and Texas Tech.

3. QB MASON DRUBE, Wyoming

A three-sport athlete, Drube is extremely accurate and throws a great-looking ball with pin-point ball placement. He has some really impressive arm talent with a quick release, very compact throwing motion and the ability to throw from different arm angles while also throwing with really good power and touch. Drube showcases great fundamentals starting from his feet and up to his shoulders. He is a sneaky athlete with great pocket awareness and is mobile enough to escape pressure. Drube won’t run a lot, but he does have the ability to make you pay on the ground. Drube is committed to Wyoming but should command more attention before the 2025 cycle ends.

4. DE CADEN BRANSTON, Colorado State

Branston is a big body that eats up space in the middle of the defensive line. He is a high-motor player who makes a ton of tackles chasing the play from behind. The three-star prospect is a very good read-and-react player and sees the field well. He has really good hands and is able to fight off blockers and even beat double teams. He has good agility for his size and lateral movement ability. Branston showcases decent strength but will need to put on some weight and strength at the next level. Branston committed to Colorado State in June.

5. OT ASHDON WNETRZAK, San Diego State