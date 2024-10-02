PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Group of Five Spotlight: Ranking the best Mountain West commits

Austin Cochran • Rivals.com
Data Analyst
@Austin_Cochran1
As the high school football season approaches the mid-point, the 2025 recruiting cycle is beginning to near its completion. This week Rivals national data analyst Austin Cochran is breaking down the five best commits for the Group of Five conferences, continuing today with the Mountain West Conference.

1. DB LOGAN CHRISTENSEN, UNLV

A dynamic playmaker, Christensen flies all around the field defensively for JSerra Catholic. He fits best as a traditional box safety as he comes downhill hard, has a quick trigger ability and can really lay the wood.

Christensen does a really good job against the run and is a very effective blitzer. The three-star prospect is solid in coverage, but will need to improve at the college level. He's very dynamic with the ball in his hands and has returned two kicks for scores this season.

He chose UNLV over offers from Arizona, Auburn and BYU.

2. RB KAMRAN WILLIAMS, UNLV

Williams is a very smart and patient runner. He sees the field well and has great acceleration to stick his foot in the ground and go when he sees the hole open up. He has good agility and a wicked jump cut with solid break away speed. There isn’t much missing from Williams' game.

Williams chose UNLV over offers from Houston, Michigan and Texas Tech.

3. QB MASON DRUBE, Wyoming

A three-sport athlete, Drube is extremely accurate and throws a great-looking ball with pin-point ball placement. He has some really impressive arm talent with a quick release, very compact throwing motion and the ability to throw from different arm angles while also throwing with really good power and touch.

Drube showcases great fundamentals starting from his feet and up to his shoulders. He is a sneaky athlete with great pocket awareness and is mobile enough to escape pressure. Drube won’t run a lot, but he does have the ability to make you pay on the ground.

Drube is committed to Wyoming but should command more attention before the 2025 cycle ends.

4. DE CADEN BRANSTON, Colorado State

Branston is a big body that eats up space in the middle of the defensive line. He is a high-motor player who makes a ton of tackles chasing the play from behind. The three-star prospect is a very good read-and-react player and sees the field well.

He has really good hands and is able to fight off blockers and even beat double teams. He has good agility for his size and lateral movement ability. Branston showcases decent strength but will need to put on some weight and strength at the next level.

Branston committed to Colorado State in June.

5. OT ASHDON WNETRZAK, San Diego State

Wnetrzak is a true mountain of a man with the size and length you want at the offensive tackle position. He also has that nastiness about him that you love to see from linemen and it shows up in his run blocking. Wnetrzak is violent at the point of attack and road grades his man – sometimes a few men – out of the way, and afterward he’ll get in your face fired up. You can tell he loves physicality. Wnetrzak is solid in pass pro because of his length but needs to improve his kick step, techniques and footwork at the next level.

The three-star prospect committed to San Diego State in June.

