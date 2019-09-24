News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 20:57:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hometown Favorites: Pooh Jeter & Bobby Brown Ignite Clinic for the AGES!

Erik Woods
Californiapreps.com Feature Writer

So many pros lent their support to the Laced Clinic that we decided to call our series Hometown Favorites, the phrase they use for the clinic.As we detailed in parts 1 and 2, wisdom, technique, and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}