Incoming USC freshman LB Matai Tagoa'i talks excitement for USC defense

Here’s what the coaches said about Oak Ridge TE Kaleb Edwards (pictured) and CB Chuck McDonald III (Mater Dei).
Several programs stopped by to see QB Ryder Lyons & USC visited ATH Brandon Arrington (L). USC may still lead for both.
Four-star TE Aaron (AJ) Ia (Orange Lutheran) talks about his football journey and the recruitment process with ASU
Four-star QB Jaden O'Neal (Narbonne) was in the conversation as the best player on the field in San Antonio.
McDonald will officially join the fold this summer and re-unite with a few former Mater Dei teammates.
