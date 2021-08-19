Isaiah Elohim: The Quiet Storm

Who is Isaiah Elohim? Is he that freak of nature athlete? More. Is he also a rising sophomore who just transferred to Sierra Canyon and who appreciates all his teammates? No. All that’s just scratching the surface. Elohim is blessed with abilities that most could only dream of. With a vertical leap in the 40-inch range, he can do dunks that are beyond the imagination.



Isaiah Elohim

But he is more than just flash, he’s a good dude, he’s so down to earth. People can come up to talk to him because he’s an open person. Wow, that’s being real in an unreal world. His roots are from from the low key city of Kingston in upstate NY, which keep him humble. He moved out to Cali at age 5 and is always reminded that nothing is given. He bounced around in the cities of Balboa Park and Van Nuys as a youngster and his living situation wasn’t easy. But it made him more mentally strong. Elohim was one of 24 athletes invited to the USA Men's Junior National Team Minicamp in Houston. It’s like that E-Woods, he’s that much a phenom? Yup. His game is nice nice, drives to the lane, emerging jumper, this guy can do it all on the court.



Isaiah Elohim

How’d he get those skills you may ask? Elohim says those in his corner were his trainer Mel Britt as a youngster and for the last few years, trainer Rob Valentine who has played such a huge part in his development. Elohim wants to be the best so hear who he models his game after, “I appreciate Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jason Tatum, and Damion Lillard, their footwork and mentality. I want to emulate all these guys.” I-Elohim is driven. He speaks of his long term goal of making the NBA but he takes it year by year and says being named Cali player of year is his focus for now. He credits his older brother Savion and aunt Brash for playing vs. him growing up. Of that constant challenge of games on him, he says, “I’ll always appreciate that in my journey to be better.” All that hard work has led to Elohim now being considered an elite recruit by various recruiting services. He has been offered by USC, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, and Arizona State and there’s an exciting visit to UCLA on the way as well!



Isaiah Elohim