Isaiah Elohim: The Quiet Storm
Who is Isaiah Elohim? Is he that freak of nature athlete? More. Is he also a rising sophomore who just transferred to Sierra Canyon and who appreciates all his teammates?
No. All that’s just scratching the surface.
Elohim is blessed with abilities that most could only dream of. With a vertical leap in the 40-inch range, he can do dunks that are beyond the imagination.
But he is more than just flash, he’s a good dude, he’s so down to earth. People can come up to talk to him because he’s an open person. Wow, that’s being real in an unreal world.
His roots are from from the low key city of Kingston in upstate NY, which keep him humble. He moved out to Cali at age 5 and is always reminded that nothing is given. He bounced around in the cities of Balboa Park and Van Nuys as a youngster and his living situation wasn’t easy.
But it made him more mentally strong.
Elohim was one of 24 athletes invited to the USA Men's Junior National Team Minicamp in Houston. It’s like that E-Woods, he’s that much a phenom? Yup. His game is nice nice, drives to the lane, emerging jumper, this guy can do it all on the court.
How’d he get those skills you may ask? Elohim says those in his corner were his trainer Mel Britt as a youngster and for the last few years, trainer Rob Valentine who has played such a huge part in his development.
Elohim wants to be the best so hear who he models his game after, “I appreciate Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jason Tatum, and Damion Lillard, their footwork and mentality. I want to emulate all these guys.”
I-Elohim is driven. He speaks of his long term goal of making the NBA but he takes it year by year and says being named Cali player of year is his focus for now.
He credits his older brother Savion and aunt Brash for playing vs. him growing up. Of that constant challenge of games on him, he says, “I’ll always appreciate that in my journey to be better.”
All that hard work has led to Elohim now being considered an elite recruit by various recruiting services. He has been offered by USC, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, and Arizona State and there’s an exciting visit to UCLA on the way as well!
What this hard working young man appreciates so much is when his relatives come watch him. He says it’s surreal to him. If you had seen him light up vaunted Ribet Academy, as I did last year, you’d be shaking your head wondering, is it superman that comes out that jersey? Dude got game.
Working for Rivals.com, I’ve seen the best from DeRozan to all the latest top talent and Elohim jumps out as this elite scorer and player you’ll never forget. Miss seeing him and it’s a thing you can’t make up. 100%.
I asked him to describe the best performances he had all last year and he told me this, “Culver City was a highlight for our Heritage Christian prep team and The Skill Factor AAU team was really something.”
Get to know Isaiah, he’s low key as a person and a very sharp guy. He knows himself and wants much out of life. He’s that kid you feel lucky to be around. He says, “It isn’t always about being the highest touted, it’s just trying to be genuine with everyone around you.”
So when you see Elohim play this year, understand that he wants everyone to know he’s putting it on notice that he’s going all in for it, leaving nothing out in his quest to be the best!
And really, just how dope is that?