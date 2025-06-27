What to Know About Furian Inferrera and His Minnesota Commitment

Topui (Mater Dei) shares his thoughts on how the Trojans have built the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country.
Kennett (Servite) quickly caught the attention of UCLA inside linebackers coach Scott White at the recent UCLA camp..
Gray (Branson) took the time to share his thoughts on Stanford while also providing an update on his recruitment overall
Here are the top OL from the event. Cal got an absolute steal with Tommy Tofi & their future QBs & RBs will be thankful.
Bruin Blitz stopped by the Mission Viejo passing tourney to get updates on (L to R) WR Koen Parnell & TE Keawe Browne.
Topui (Mater Dei) shares his thoughts on how the Trojans have built the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country.
Kennett (Servite) quickly caught the attention of UCLA inside linebackers coach Scott White at the recent UCLA camp..
Gray (Branson) took the time to share his thoughts on Stanford while also providing an update on his recruitment overall