Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs is D-Caesar’s “Superpowers!”

Cherri is that freshman sensation at Desert Vista High School who is an absolute terror guard at 5-9. My assessment, and those of most other national evaluators whose opinions I really appreciate, have Cherri as a top 5-recruit nationally. She has a boatload of dope offers from incredible programs.

Jaiyana, who goes by “Jai” with her friends, has her jumper on point. It is getting up there with the gold standard of the best-in-the-west prospect, our girl 2028 Zaire “Cherri Baller” Reed- Hatter who also lives in Arizona. Cherri could be considered a big sis to Jai.

Jaiyana brings the heat to any game she enters between those four lines on the hardwood indeed. How do I describe how Jaiyana does on the court E-Woods?

I feel lucky to have known her and her family for years. I consider them fam bam indeed. They are the epitome of The Truth . Let’s vibe their journey together in this feature story.

“I am Wolf. Quietly I will endure. Silently I will suffer.” These words for the ages are from ultra athletic 6-foot guard Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs . She’s this incredible superpower player coming out of Arizona.

Watching Jai play really reminds me of when I used to play Rock'Em Sock'Em Robots in the 1970s. Yes, your humble 53-year old humble writer used to be all thumbs trying to BAM, SPLAT, and BOMP out the comp at that fun plastic on plastic pugilist rump-around.

Jai has a good stroke from the left or right elbow to manufacture offense. She can pass to others as well from multiple spots on the floor. She does it all really!

Nobody her age stops Jai from her swooping attacks to the rim, as she takes off from the free throw line extended. Nobody her age has such deft hands, as she receives passes from her incredible guards on the team.

Jai just pops that jumper, attacks the rim with so much smoke like a 4th of July cooker that you just can’t put a lid on. Yikes! Jai Got Game Like That!

Jai received her 1st offer from Arizona a full year earlier than Cherri got hers from any high major program.

Jai? She does put the comp flat on their back in that way with the help of her 8th grade team Hoop Code Basketball Academy, which recently had a big injection of Adidas sponsorship. To see Hoop Code play is pure poetry in motion,

For so many years this team has had top players in the country that play beautifully and seamlessly together. Hoop Code is the epitome of clockwork teamwork gliding in forward motion vs. the toughest teams they can find to engage nationwide!

I could tell you the score and names of the particular teams they gave the 50 ball to, or put the total clamps on, etc. But I guess I feel I must in good faith not share that play by play to protect the name and rep of the innocents of all involved.

Jai and her friend Alaysia Peace, who is a year younger, are magnificently talented guards for Hoop Code.

These two have the guts to play against area young men their age or older in organized settings. I feel Jai is giving those guys all that smoke and coming out with the W just by having the courage and wherewithal to go up against them.

This all reminds me of my girl Jordin Canada. She was a 4-time high school All American at Windward and a super star at UCLA before being the 3rd overall pick in the WNBA draft. She would have two boys guarding her full time at practice to refine her game in high school.

Both Jordin and Jai seem to be on a mission to be Lady Killers fosho!

Jai spends much time with her loaded Hoop Code AAU squad that she loves so much. I’ve spent years seeing so many dozens of their games with top fire shooting guards in the country like Kolbi Brooks, who is just an electrifying presence on the court.

The Hoop Code program has a real one coach who I feel lucky to have known for quite some time in Sean Greene.

Sean is a fantastic trainer and shooter extraordinaire who had a great college career himself before the Sacramento Kings wanted him to join their team as a practice player to push their regular players to their peak.

Let’s let’s Jai spill deep knowledge on her journey, “I love playing with this team because we all just keep getting better and better with the high competition. I play this game of basketball with all my heart and since I was about 5 years old I’ve been balling on club teams.

“It’s just filling my heart to be a baller. I’m following the tradition of trying to be a great hooper like one of my parents was when they were young. That’s my dream to be a great baller when I grow up.

“I take pride in being a multi sport athlete, I do track as well. I’m proud to be a straight A student at school even as I sacrifice so much to give much to my training. We’re always in the gym really.

“My short term goal on the horizon is to see about this recruitment list I have had for a while. I’m proud and honored when any college program recruits me, let me make that clear to all.

“But long ago, I started following and noticing these particular college programs and hoped I might get an offer from UConn, South Carolina, and LSU one day.

“My long term goals are to study something in college in the creative domain that could lead me to start a fashion label or do hair on people, I like to be creative.

“I’m very proud to spend time with my family, especially my younger 14 year old little sister Brooklyn, who’s a few months younger than me. We sometimes go to the trampoline park for fun, or we just go out to eat. We just find all kinds of ways to stay close and have this close bond between us. Really, that’s our goal.”

I asked Jai what goes on in her head that triggers that NBA Jam button that allows her to totally dominate any and all comp in front of her. I see her get in that zone where the rim is as big as the ocean, and all her shots go in.

What gets you going Jai? She said, “I go into turbo mode when someone gets me mad or frustrated.” What you need to know about Jai is she plays really hard, crazy dope defense to be honest!

Me, E-Woods your humble writer, I’m an educator. You’d know I’ve been a grade school teacher for the last 27 years if you’ve read my features. I take pride in teaching kids. giving them advice, teaching them skills and helping them build confidence.

For decades I’ve tried to do that with a great many of the high major prospects and their families that I’ve been honored to walk the journey with in their lives. I’m also a talent evaluator that has like a couple dozen of the best programs hit me up for free about the best 8th graders in the country.

I’ve been told by other long time NBA talent scouts and other major industry evaluators that I have a “3rd eye.” They say that I know how to break down players’ games at a very early age and can see who is going to be top #1-25 in the country and project who will be the most elite in the future.

I don’t like to do pure rankings or listings but I understand them completely and implicitly. For me it’s just intuition.

If a youngster hasn’t developed a jumper from the 4th grade on, and still doesn’t have a skill set by junior high school, there’s only a 1% chance they will attain a really proficient and excellent rhythm jumper by high school.

I love to ask others about Jai to glean their expert knowledge and spread the good word about her. So many high level basketball experts and insiders are so intrigued by her in a great and pro positive way.

For example, I know a coach from a high major program who is totally in love with her defense and overall get down. The fact that 10 programs are interacting and pursuing Jai speaks for itself. Most 8th graders that are high majors have usually only talked to only a small amount of colleges by the early part of their 8th grade year.

Jai isn’t what I call just a high major, what is usually considered a top 15-50 player. I feel and others I respect sense she is more in a higher range that you could count on one of your hands as the best in the entire country.

That’s usually described as in the frequency spectrum of being an elite high major. Jai is special like that!

I am so impressed by Jai because she wants to be a McDonald’s All American. She has that drive to be really special just like my old next door neighbor in Camarillo the 6-0 foot rugged guard Gabby Jaquez who was a McDonald’s All American. Both have that special sauce!

I played hundreds of games with Gabs about 6-7 years ago when she was an 8th grader to junior in high school. Nowadays, she is a key member for the UCLA Bruins, as she’s averaging 11 points per game off of a mind blowing 58% from the field, and clearing 5 rebounds, 2 assists for the #1 ranked team in the country right now.

Jai plays exactly the same as Gabby did in the 8th grade, but Jai has a much better jumper and shows a tougher edge.

Gabby had to wait until her junior year to get Pac-12 offers. Gabby dreamed of being a UCLA Bruin ever since she was in kindergarten. Her brother, my guy Jaime, was a star for UCLA at the time of her committing to the Bruins.

My point? I’m trying to provide a little context about the early ability of Jai vs. Gabby, as well as maybe educate the reader on what it takes to get recruited and get playing time early on an elite basketball program like UCLA, South Carolina, LSU.

Take for example, three programs I’ve spoken to in the last couple weeks. Their rosters are filled with many youngsters that were McDonald’s All Americans, which represent the top 24 players in the country. 12 from the west, 12 selected from the east.

But to be honest, to get significant playing time early in your college career at the most elite programs in the country, you often need to be ranked #1-6 nationally on a super credible site like ESPN GURLZ.

I feel humbled and excited that in the last couple of weeks I have been able to talk to such mover/shakers as South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and the main recruiting coaches for both UCLA and LSU.

Duke was talking to Jai recently. They’re currently the #14 ranked program in the country. I see all the sharpest programs wanting to recruit Jai one day, there are lots of reasons they would want to get with Jai in the future.

This family is so humble, they are really good people inside and out and appreciate all of the programs that have reached out to them.

What also impressed me so much about Jai was the conviction in her voice when she told me how she would realize her dreams of making the McDonald’s All American game come true.

I was there when Juju Watkins got her Mickey D jersey, I got to know her family a little while seeing her play countless times. I’ve known like 100-200 people who have been Mickey D All Americans, and it really doesn’t just happen, you have to will it so, make your own luck on that one!

Jai said with all her heart that she will make this happen and I believe her. Go out and watch Jai for yourself; she makes believers out of people real quick.



