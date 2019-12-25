Jayda Curry is a "PROBLEM" and says all the glory goes to God
Think of your darkest day, worst mood, most trash week. How can you get out of that slump? Easy: Think of rapper J Cole’s profound lyrics: “Keep grinding boy, your life can change in one year, and even when it’s dark out, the sun is shining somewhere.”
Where does the sun always shine? Drenched rays of light beam out of the most beautiful smile you can find. Such a caring soul is Jayda Curry, yellow warmth radiates out of her. She has this dope bouncy game, like a roller coaster. It’s ultra fun to watch, big-time.
Jayda Curry of Corona Centennial High is one of a kind, no doubt!
Don’t take my word for it, hear my guy Shannin Sharpe, the most high flying Drew League dunk highlight baller I know. He possesses bunnies that must be like a 50 inch vertical. SS is a good dude, creator of posters in game because he’s half-man, half amazing, one victim at a time.
Double S just told me recently he was proud to help his fellow alumni Jayda Curry with her mentality, encourage her on, root for on her journey. He INCREDIBLY says of her, “Jayda Curry is a straight up killer.” dun dun dun.....dun, dun, dun. #quote of the year
What has me addicted to watching J-Curry all last summer, and more recently at The Redondo Beach Tourney, and excited to watch her at Burroughs Tourney Dec. 26-30?
It’s not just her 5-7 ultra fast frame, that Neo Matrix crazy shifty game that could evade bullets if she had to. It’s not just her bounce in the lane or that she wills her team to victory as needed. And it’s more than her handle to the rack, which is wicked nasty. She also employs a filthy crossover where needed.
I just can’t get enough of watching all her skills, her step, step, deuce, deuce to the hole. And I love her outside shot too; see the fire 2K Hustle Vid on her:
This girl plays like a grown woman and helped lead her West Coast Elite AAU team to great success over the summer. She manufactures shots, gets everyone involved; all that is missing is seeing her ranked in the top 50 of ESPN Gurlz. Give that time, it’ll come.
Jayda wants to pick a major in college that will support her sports management career goal. It’s easy to see J-Curry wants to help people in life and in her career. Who is Jayda, really E-Woods?
She’s more than a cold piece of work in games on court, where she reminds me a lot of Cal’s Cailyn Crocker who tore it up for Mater Dei. Jayda has this super dope off court personality that C-Crocker also displays with ease.
It’s not Jayda’s on court game that impresses me most, J is such a quick-witted person in convo. Don’t get me started on her academics and brainiac mentality.
She might have a 4.4 gpa but just talk to her like I have and you’ll see the light in her eyes are ALL the WAY ON. You’d swear J-Curry must have an 8.8 gpa and is scary smart.
She comes across as mellow, a lil shy at first, but you can get her going talking about hoops which is her future. She hopes to play at a college that feels right. She has plenty of D1 offers but she’s patient and just wants to find a program where she’ll get significant playing time right away.
After the first hour of talking to J-Curry, she transforms into this bubbly, cheerful, super dope girl that I can see maturing into a Noelle Quinn level adult. Yup, like that, E-Woods just said it. N-Quinn is the coach for Bishop Montgomery’s girls varsity, a former Bruin, WNBA champ, I appreciate her so much!
Why do I feel this strongly about J-Curry? She’s humble in a world trying to floss themselves up, she seeks wisdom, she inspires the heck out of me.
Chill with her, she opens her heart, you feel her dreams falling out of her mouth, filling the void between you and her. Talk long enough, you become a fan of every word she utters.
If Diana Taurasi is an all time woman’s hoops legend from Chino Hills from the IE, Jayda is following that model, just like Cheryl Miller, that ultra dope pro I revere from Riverside. Jayda is cast in both their molds.
How can that be? Jayda, she gets down with tons of heart for the game.100.
Let J-Curry share her fav bible verse, it gives a sense of her mantra in life:
1 Peter 5:5-7:
“5 In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because, God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.
6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.
7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”
Jayda’s fam is dope to know. I think a lot of her dad Gary and I hear so much goodness about her mom Robin. Layla is Jayda’s 10th grader younger sister and is also an impact player on the C-Centennial squad, Hear big sis Jayda shower some love about Layla,
“Layla’s aggressiveness sets the tone for a lot of the girls on our team. Her skill set has improved so much from last year, which has really helped her game get to another level and ultimately positively impacting our team this year. I’m proud of her for sure.”
At this point, it’s time to tell the reader about Jayda through the lens of her two favorite musicians, J Cole and Meek Mill. Feel her inner and outer beauty done justice by these dope lyricists and their words she appreciates:
“They say money rule the world, you can’t pay God with it.” – Meek Mill
Jayda’s ethos, her driving mentality is this profound phrase she says rules her mentality. She says this phrase constantly to herself,
“If it doesn’t bring God more glory, I don’t want it.” -- J. Curry
Jayda feels blessed to get great advice, synergy, and inspiration from West Coast Elite teammate Ashley Chevalier.
Jayda said this of her great friend, “Being able to play with someone with such a leadership presence and aggressive mentality really opened my eyes to a different element of the game. Being able to receive advice and learn from someone so wise and well educated on the game like Ashley Chevalier impacted me significantly.”
Jayda has high goals for this year, “Our team wants to win CIF, win state. To power us, we are focusing on and making everything we do about defense. Our coach Martin Woods told us from day 1 ‘We’re gonna be known for our defensive aggressiveness and pressure and let the offense take care of itself.’ I found this acronym that I sent to my team:
DEFENSE=
D-demanding
E-excellence,
F-from,
E-everyone,
N-no,
S-selfish,
E-exceptions.”
Tell em J. Cole, how Jayda’s soul speaks:
“I keep my head high, I got my wings to carry me. I don’t know freedom, I want my dreams to rescue me.” – J Cole
Jayda is also such a sweet volunteer. She does food drives and tutors young kids in the summer.
What impresses me so much about her? You ever walk up on someone, they’re so sweet that a halo just beams around their head, their friends beam with love around her, just chillin’ together?
Like Texas commit Ashley Chevalier (Sierra Canyon),Windward’s Reni Johnson, SDSU commit from Rosary High, Asia Avinger. It’s dope to see these circle of friends support each other.
I respect all these girls big time, they all have a heart of pure gold. Jayda is constantly searching for wisdom from these enlightened friends like
Asia Avinger. Asia told me this oh so personal quote on Jayda. Asia feels like Jayda’s a lil sis, has much love for J-Curry: “When I met Jayda, I knew she was a special person. I can’t explain it but I just knew we would be great friends, she’s my dawg now.
"She’s definitely a one of a kind person and player, I’ve never met anyone like her. I like to think of her as a “Baby Steph Curry” lol. Her range is limitless, she’s a clutch player and her game is extremely fluid.
"But my favorite thing about her is that she’ll kill you with kindness. She’s a very composed player and I can guarantee every time you see her, she has a smile on her face because she enjoys the game so much and that’s just the person she is.
“You can’t hate the person she is even if you wanted to, because she has so much love in her heart and respect for people. You can tell she was raised from a great family and it reflects on the person she is. Being a good player is one thing, but being a great person means everything and Jayda is a great person.
“I value the friendship that we have. I have much love for the kid and want nothing but the very best for her. She’s going to be great one day, I believe in her just like everyone else does.”
#now you see people
Jayda is the epitome of this quote by Meek Mill: “Count your blessings, not your problems.” Now do you sense why I feel J-Curry will live up to my high expectations I have for her?
I’ve known really great people from the IE like Monique Billings of the WNBA. Jayda loves the game at that level, that’s so rare.
If you had to compare Jayda’s game to someone, it would likely most correlate to Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers, just a fast, confident leader with a crazy high ceiling. Damian seemed to be under appreciated in prep, doing big things in college no doubt.
Both Damian and Jayda rep a blueprint to follow. Dame never lets things get him down. My guy Jimmy Smith produced a Damian rap video that played at the NBA All Star weekend a couple years ago. J-Smith told me that Dame is a deep guy, special person. It’s easy to see Jayda is special too.
These incredible lyrics tell of both Jayda and Damian’s road. They see life as s jewel to appreciate:
“I walk along this long harbor of life and sit on the piers, reflect on my pain and ish on my fears.” – J Cole
I have a great magical interaction to describe about J-Curry’s DOPE trainer Brent Summers, they have such a tight relationship. You need to give this great guy Brent so much respect and props. When I find a most humble man, one that has the most incredible legacy of helping others, gotta celebrate that.
You see, Brent graduated Westchester in 84’, playing football with Ken Norton Jr. He looks ten years younger than me even though I graduated 5 years after him. Brent? I’ve had so many come out of the woodwork to remind E-Woods, me of what an accomplished REAL ONE Brent has been.
Brent and I have a million mutual friends, like some in the Westchester fam. Marlin Morten, long-time assistant for the Comets who I’ve seen care for b-ball players, a legion of kids for years. You could say Brent has Westchester head coach Ed Azzam’s passion, has expertise like Olin Simplis, has Keion Kindred’s mastery of psychology and technique.
Brent gets down like Cooper International Academy’s coach Edmond “Coach Tiny” Flournoy whose longevity and heart amazes me. These men I speak of, they took the Raymond Lewis ethos, greatest street ball legend ever out of LA, and carry his torch of excellence into 2K-19. They are the most Mt. Rushmore of a LA brain trust I can find. And Brent Summers is their equal.
So what I’m trying to say is what Jayda Curry and B-Summers have together is very, very special, Jayda worked incredibly hard with him to be this great up and coming player. She gained 7 lbs of muscle in the last 4 months. Most players would lose speed and agility, yet fantastically she increased her lateral speed, agility, and added a pinch of strength to the rack. That’s almost breaking the laws of physics. It’s just CRAZY in a cool way!
Brent and Jayda have Frankenstein-ed in the Lab to refine a monster game, all dedicated to God, as Jayda will always remind you. She gives all the glory to God. Humbly, respectfully, that spirituality is what powers her soul, her game, her mission on earth.
Feel Brent’s dope words, let them wash over you, “We worked hard to get Jayda’s shot right, getting her to have deep range to shoot outside in the beginning of our time together. We strived to get her mentally aggressive, to dribble proficiently enough to attack the rim yet distribute and be selfless.
“It’s so easy to train Jayda because she calls me to get it all going. That’s rare nowadays in kids but she wants it that bad. Her future is as a future high major talent, she will go as far as she will push herself, and she goes very hard.
“She’s a great person, has such goals to improve others’ lives. She’s a joy to work out and be a part of her journey. We expect big things from her, as a person and player, because she is a special young woman.”
Jayda, she’s like the epitome of a life well lived thus far. Even though she’s so young and only in the beginning of life, I’m in awe of her because she’s lived more than others I’ve known that died at age 98.
It’s about quality of your shining bright life, over quantity of life. Don’t you the reader agree with my thesis?
Jayda’s secret to success is that she feels J Cole, feels Meek Mill, lives the lyrics, seeks the wisdom, gives ALL the glory to GOD. That’s what’s up, that’s J-Curry.
This last quote tries to do her justice and justice to everyone trying to leave their mark! “Life is a movie, pick your own role, Climb your own ladder or you dig your own hole.” – J Cole