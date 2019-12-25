Think of your darkest day, worst mood, most trash week. How can you get out of that slump? Easy: Think of rapper J Cole’s profound lyrics: “Keep grinding boy, your life can change in one year, and even when it’s dark out, the sun is shining somewhere.” Where does the sun always shine? Drenched rays of light beam out of the most beautiful smile you can find. Such a caring soul is Jayda Curry, yellow warmth radiates out of her. She has this dope bouncy game, like a roller coaster. It’s ultra fun to watch, big-time. Jayda Curry of Corona Centennial High is one of a kind, no doubt!



Jayda Curry of Corona Centennial high school and West Coast Elite

Don’t take my word for it, hear my guy Shannin Sharpe, the most high flying Drew League dunk highlight baller I know. He possesses bunnies that must be like a 50 inch vertical. SS is a good dude, creator of posters in game because he’s half-man, half amazing, one victim at a time. Double S just told me recently he was proud to help his fellow alumni Jayda Curry with her mentality, encourage her on, root for on her journey. He INCREDIBLY says of her, “Jayda Curry is a straight up killer.” dun dun dun.....dun, dun, dun. #quote of the year https://youtu.be/XGCk5H3GtOU What has me addicted to watching J-Curry all last summer, and more recently at The Redondo Beach Tourney, and excited to watch her at Burroughs Tourney Dec. 26-30? It’s not just her 5-7 ultra fast frame, that Neo Matrix crazy shifty game that could evade bullets if she had to. It’s not just her bounce in the lane or that she wills her team to victory as needed. And it’s more than her handle to the rack, which is wicked nasty. She also employs a filthy crossover where needed. I just can’t get enough of watching all her skills, her step, step, deuce, deuce to the hole. And I love her outside shot too; see the fire 2K Hustle Vid on her: https://youtu.be/aScNvGpFIRQ This girl plays like a grown woman and helped lead her West Coast Elite AAU team to great success over the summer. She manufactures shots, gets everyone involved; all that is missing is seeing her ranked in the top 50 of ESPN Gurlz. Give that time, it’ll come. Jayda wants to pick a major in college that will support her sports management career goal. It’s easy to see J-Curry wants to help people in life and in her career. Who is Jayda, really E-Woods? She’s more than a cold piece of work in games on court, where she reminds me a lot of Cal’s Cailyn Crocker who tore it up for Mater Dei. Jayda has this super dope off court personality that C-Crocker also displays with ease. It’s not Jayda’s on court game that impresses me most, J is such a quick-witted person in convo. Don’t get me started on her academics and brainiac mentality. She might have a 4.4 gpa but just talk to her like I have and you’ll see the light in her eyes are ALL the WAY ON. You’d swear J-Curry must have an 8.8 gpa and is scary smart. She comes across as mellow, a lil shy at first, but you can get her going talking about hoops which is her future. She hopes to play at a college that feels right. She has plenty of D1 offers but she’s patient and just wants to find a program where she’ll get significant playing time right away. After the first hour of talking to J-Curry, she transforms into this bubbly, cheerful, super dope girl that I can see maturing into a Noelle Quinn level adult. Yup, like that, E-Woods just said it. N-Quinn is the coach for Bishop Montgomery’s girls varsity, a former Bruin, WNBA champ, I appreciate her so much! Why do I feel this strongly about J-Curry? She’s humble in a world trying to floss themselves up, she seeks wisdom, she inspires the heck out of me. Chill with her, she opens her heart, you feel her dreams falling out of her mouth, filling the void between you and her. Talk long enough, you become a fan of every word she utters. If Diana Taurasi is an all time woman’s hoops legend from Chino Hills from the IE, Jayda is following that model, just like Cheryl Miller, that ultra dope pro I revere from Riverside. Jayda is cast in both their molds. How can that be? Jayda, she gets down with tons of heart for the game.100. Let J-Curry share her fav bible verse, it gives a sense of her mantra in life: 1 Peter 5:5-7: “5 In the same way, you who are younger, submit yourselves to your elders. All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because, God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble. 6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. 7 Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”



The Curry family

Jayda’s fam is dope to know. I think a lot of her dad Gary and I hear so much goodness about her mom Robin. Layla is Jayda’s 10th grader younger sister and is also an impact player on the C-Centennial squad, Hear big sis Jayda shower some love about Layla,

“Layla’s aggressiveness sets the tone for a lot of the girls on our team. Her skill set has improved so much from last year, which has really helped her game get to another level and ultimately positively impacting our team this year. I’m proud of her for sure.” At this point, it’s time to tell the reader about Jayda through the lens of her two favorite musicians, J Cole and Meek Mill. Feel her inner and outer beauty done justice by these dope lyricists and their words she appreciates: “They say money rule the world, you can’t pay God with it.” – Meek Mill Jayda’s ethos, her driving mentality is this profound phrase she says rules her mentality. She says this phrase constantly to herself, “If it doesn’t bring God more glory, I don’t want it.” -- J. Curry Jayda feels blessed to get great advice, synergy, and inspiration from West Coast Elite teammate Ashley Chevalier. Jayda said this of her great friend, “Being able to play with someone with such a leadership presence and aggressive mentality really opened my eyes to a different element of the game. Being able to receive advice and learn from someone so wise and well educated on the game like Ashley Chevalier impacted me significantly.” Jayda has high goals for this year, “Our team wants to win CIF, win state. To power us, we are focusing on and making everything we do about defense. Our coach Martin Woods told us from day 1 ‘We’re gonna be known for our defensive aggressiveness and pressure and let the offense take care of itself.’ I found this acronym that I sent to my team: DEFENSE= D-demanding E-excellence, F-from, E-everyone, N-no, S-selfish, E-exceptions.”



Corona Centennial Huskies

Tell em J. Cole, how Jayda’s soul speaks: “I keep my head high, I got my wings to carry me. I don’t know freedom, I want my dreams to rescue me.” – J Cole Jayda is also such a sweet volunteer. She does food drives and tutors young kids in the summer. What impresses me so much about her? You ever walk up on someone, they’re so sweet that a halo just beams around their head, their friends beam with love around her, just chillin’ together? Like Texas commit Ashley Chevalier (Sierra Canyon),Windward’s Reni Johnson, SDSU commit from Rosary High, Asia Avinger. It’s dope to see these circle of friends support each other. I respect all these girls big time, they all have a heart of pure gold. Jayda is constantly searching for wisdom from these enlightened friends like Asia Avinger. Asia told me this oh so personal quote on Jayda. Asia feels like Jayda’s a lil sis, has much love for J-Curry: “When I met Jayda, I knew she was a special person. I can’t explain it but I just knew we would be great friends, she’s my dawg now. "She’s definitely a one of a kind person and player, I’ve never met anyone like her. I like to think of her as a “Baby Steph Curry” lol. Her range is limitless, she’s a clutch player and her game is extremely fluid. "But my favorite thing about her is that she’ll kill you with kindness. She’s a very composed player and I can guarantee every time you see her, she has a smile on her face because she enjoys the game so much and that’s just the person she is. “You can’t hate the person she is even if you wanted to, because she has so much love in her heart and respect for people. You can tell she was raised from a great family and it reflects on the person she is. Being a good player is one thing, but being a great person means everything and Jayda is a great person. “I value the friendship that we have. I have much love for the kid and want nothing but the very best for her. She’s going to be great one day, I believe in her just like everyone else does.” #now you see people Jayda is the epitome of this quote by Meek Mill: “Count your blessings, not your problems.” Now do you sense why I feel J-Curry will live up to my high expectations I have for her?



Jayda Curry