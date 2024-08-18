PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

KJ Simpson's success plays role in Isaiah Johnson's commitment to CU

New Colorado basketball commit Isaiah Johnson has yet to take an official visit to Boulder.
New Colorado basketball commit Isaiah Johnson has yet to take an official visit to Boulder. (Courtesy of Campbell Hall Basketball | IG:@chboysbasketball)
Matt Moreno • CUSportsReport
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

Committing to a school without ever visiting it takes a good amount of confidence in the program and the pitch being made by the coaching staff. When Isaiah Johnson committed to Colorado on Thursday he had been talking with the Buffs coaches for about a month.

CU has really only been evaluating Johnson for a month, but there was no decision to make when the offer came in from Tad Boyle and his staff.

"I just knew it was the place," he told CU Sports Report. "In my heart, it just felt like the right thing to do."

After Boyle and the CU staff had the opportunity to see Johnson in action with his high school team at an event in Arizona in June, the Buffs began to examine the 6-foot-1 guard a bit more closely in the weeks after that performance.

"I have a big role with my high school team, I have to score the ball a lot," he said. "I think the biggest thing was heading back to AAU, where I"m playing with a whole bunch of other really good players and my role changing.

"I excelled in doing that and being able to play in different roles, and I feel like that's when I knew I was gonna be on their radar for sure.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQy10 aGViaVM0bzkvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTYgLyA5MDA7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3Mva2otc2ltcHNvbi1zLXN1Y2Nlc3MtcGxheXMtcm9s ZS1pbi1pc2FpYWgtam9obnNvbi1zLWNvbW1pdG1lbnQtdG8tY3UiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNh bGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtqLXNpbXBzb24t cy1zdWNjZXNzLXBsYXlzLXJvbGUtaW4taXNhaWFoLWpvaG5zb24tcy1jb21t aXRtZW50LXRvLWN1JmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK