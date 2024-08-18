Committing to a school without ever visiting it takes a good amount of confidence in the program and the pitch being made by the coaching staff. When Isaiah Johnson committed to Colorado on Thursday he had been talking with the Buffs coaches for about a month.

CU has really only been evaluating Johnson for a month, but there was no decision to make when the offer came in from Tad Boyle and his staff.

"I just knew it was the place," he told CU Sports Report. "In my heart, it just felt like the right thing to do."