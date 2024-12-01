Latest intel on uncommitted Rivals250 prospects with NSD days away

Jahkeem Stewart

National Signing Day is now only days away and there are just a few remaining uncommitted players in the Rivals250. Here is the latest on each one:

USC, LSU, Oregon and Ohio State remain the top four for the five-star defensive lineman from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr but this has developed into a battle between the Tigers and the Trojans down the stretch. Over the last week, the chatter has been that USC is now the leader in his recruitment and while Stewart told Rivals that he wasn’t visiting anywhere, the local prospect has reported to have taken a visit to LSU during the week. There were rumors he would also be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday night but that has not been confirmed. From an NIL perspective, USC might not be able to be matched here so that could be a significant consideration in the final days.

Terry visited Auburn last weekend for its thrilling win over Texas A&M but the word has been for a long time that Georgia is absolutely the program to beat and that the five-star defensive lineman just hasn’t committed yet because he wants to have a ceremony in his hometown on National Signing Day. The Manchester, Ga., standout has been committed to Georgia and USC through his recruitment but now it’s basically come down to Georgia and Alabama with a possible sprinkling of Auburn in there but it would be a major surprise if he didn’t end up with the Bulldogs.

It continues to be anyone’s guess on what Hilson is going to do. Texas had been considered the front-runner for a long time but the five-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla., has taken trips to Syracuse, Pittsburgh and now Missouri to close out his recruitment. Where that leaves Hilson, no one is quite sure even people close to him and so he remains a major wild card heading into signing day. Cocoa’s quarterback, four-star Brady Hart, flipped from Michigan to Texas A&M in recent days and it was interesting to see if the Aggies could get Hilson on campus for the big Texas showdown but that never materialized.

It should be Michigan or Colorado for the five-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Owusu-Boateng watched closely when Michigan beat Ohio State and the Wolverines have definitely become a front-runner especially after he and Notre Dame parted ways. But a recent visit to Colorado of a host of IMG prospects swayed London Merritt to flip from Ohio State, has Alabama commit Michael Carroll seriously considering the Buffaloes and Owusu-Boateng is definitely intrigued as well. The safe bet is that the five-star linebacker picks Michigan but Colorado is absolutely right there as well especially with how the Buffaloes have played this season.

Notre Dame has anticipated a commitment from Faraimo for a long time especially after his visit to South Bend this fall but it has not come yet. USC has made up significant ground recently and the four-star linebacker from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic was back at The Coliseum over the weekend as the Trojans put on even more pressure down the stretch. Of course, it was against the Irish but it was still an important visit. Faraimo has talked highly of the Notre Dame education, its history of linebackers and the challenge of succeeding in South Bend. It has appealed to him. But staying home is a serious consideration now as signing day gets closer.

The four-star defensive end from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter was committed to Ohio State for nearly a year but backed off that pledge and is now not expected to sign during the early period. Penn State has been the program tagged since the Nittany Lions have made the in-state defensive end such a priority and they’ve recruited that position so well but Oregon is also involved in this with Michigan, Miami, Florida State and USC among the others involved. After signing day and the transfer portal shake out, Mathis could have a better read on his recruitment but right now it seems pretty open with no decision near.

After being committed to Clemson where it looked like his recruitment was over, Campbell backed off that pledge as Tennessee and North Carolina emerged as the two favorites. Then in recent days it was announced that Tar Heels coach Mack Brown would not be returning next season. Did that seal the fate for the four-star defensive end from Durham (N.C.) Southern Durham? Tennessee looks to be in phenomenal shape for Campbell and could have been even before the Brown news as the Volunteers have impressed him throughout his recruitment and have been a front-runner since visiting as well.

Watkins is planning a signing day announcement with Colorado, Syracuse, Alabama, Penn State, Indiana, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Georgia as the favorites but the legit contenders seem to be the Hoosiers and the Rebels with the Gamecocks also high on the list. The four-star receiver from Venice, Fla., had been committed to Texas A&M and Colorado early in his recruitment but he’s really pumped the brakes over the last year and has taken his time to find his favorites. There is always a wild card factor when it comes to Watkins’ decision-making process but Ole Miss and Indiana look strongest now.

Texas has led in Terry’s recruitment for the longest time but over and over again Nebraska has made a serious push for the do-it-all four-star from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights. A decision could be coming up and the Longhorns definitely look like the team to beat. From how Terry has interacted with the coaching staff in Austin to how they’ve told the four-star he would be used and the Longhorns’ incredible success this season plus the location and so many factors, Texas looks like it will hold off Nebraska for Terry’s pledge.

After a commitment that lasted for more than a year, Rogers backed off his pledge to Alabama and now Ohio State and Georgia are the two front-runners leading up to National Signing Day. It looks like the Buckeyes have taken the lead for the Montgomery (Ala.) Carver four-star all-purpose back but there could still be some movement within Georgia’s running back class as four-star Ousmane Kromah is looking seriously at Auburn down the stretch. Still, the way Rogers could be used out of the backfield running the ball and catching it intrigues him so the Buckeyes could have the edge.

South Carolina and Clemson have emerged as the two front-runners for the four-star receiver from Columbia (S.C.) Irmo who was at the Gamecocks’ thrilling win over the Tigers in Clemson on Saturday. Even before that victory, South Carolina looked very strong in Murph’s recruitment and after that win it would be a major shock if he ended up anywhere other than staying home and playing receiver for the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer.