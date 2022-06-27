LB Isaiah Chisom recaps USC visit and his takeaways on the Trojans

Linebacker Isaiah Chisom capped a busy month of travel with an unofficial visit to USC on Friday, and it was a valuable experience for him to take a closer look at the program and how he might fit into it.

Chisom, a three-star prospect from Chaminade HS in West Hills, started the month with an official visit to Oregon State, took an unofficial visit to Utah and an official to Cal before wrapping up with the Trojans last week, accompanied by his mother and younger sister.

"It was cool. Growing up, I'd never really visited 'SC that much and I never really got to experience what most Southern California kids like grew up always going to 'SC. So it was really cool to finally be able to see the campus," Chisom told TrojanSports.com. "We walked into the business school and met with some of the professors and the deans, just talking to them and seeing why they chose 'SC, understanding the culture behind 'SC and really just seeing how passionate everybody really was about working there and being a part of what they're trying to build was really cool to see."

As for the football side of things, Chisom spent time with head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, as they presented their vision for the program to him.