Making the Case: Players who will make jump into 2020 Rivals100
Now that the new Rivals100 has gone public there are a lot of questions about why some players aren't ranked higher and who could make a jump in the next update. In this Making The Case, analysts from around the Rivals.com network give their take on some players outside the Rivals100 who will make it into the elite group by the end of the rankings cycle.
HELMOLDT'S VIEW
It was a narrow miss of the Rivals100 for Antonio Johnson. Johnson moved into the Rivals100 following his junior season, but with no new evaluations and several prospects making moves into the top 100, Johnson just slides out. However, this may be a short stay on the south side of 100.
Johnson has prototypical safety size and he complements it with playmaking ability and athleticism, which he showcases by being a standout wide receiver at the high school level. Due to his collection of talents, Johnson’s strength is coverage at this stage of his career, but he has the size and the willingness to put fear in opposing receivers who want to cross the middle of the field. Development in that area and overall progression in his game this off-season could put Johnson right back into the Rivals100.
The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is coming to his high school in May, so we should have a new evaluation of the four-star safety when the post-spring update of the Rivals Rankings arrives. – Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst
SPIEGELMAN'S VIEW
Hudson Card is undoubtedly the top quarterback out of Texas for the Class of 2020, but he has yet to crack the Rivals100. He will have an opportunity to make his case to be inside the top 100 throughout spring evaluations and camp season, and of course, his senior campaign at Lake Travis.
Card, who remains the No. 2-ranked dual-threat in the country, can spin it as well as anyone. He throws with great zip and maneuvers well in and outside the pocket. The future Longhorn can dice up opposing defenses with his arm or his athleticism and makes it look easy in the process. – Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com Texas and Louisiana Recruiting Analyst.
FARRELL'S VIEW
California wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton is just outside the Rivals100, but by the end of the cycle he will be squarely in the 100. He’s not the biggest wide receiver in the world, but he’s fast, he’s sudden, he runs great routes and has very good hands. His performance at the Rivals LA Camp this past weekend didn’t count toward this ranking, and he showed he’s a Rivals100 prospect by standing out among a great group of wide receivers. Keep an eye on this kid. – Mike Farrell, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director.