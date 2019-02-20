Now that the new Rivals100 has gone public there are a lot of questions about why some players aren't ranked higher and who could make a jump in the next update. In this Making The Case, analysts from around the Rivals.com network give their take on some players outside the Rivals100 who will make it into the elite group by the end of the rankings cycle.

It was a narrow miss of the Rivals100 for Antonio Johnson. Johnson moved into the Rivals100 following his junior season, but with no new evaluations and several prospects making moves into the top 100, Johnson just slides out. However, this may be a short stay on the south side of 100.



Johnson has prototypical safety size and he complements it with playmaking ability and athleticism, which he showcases by being a standout wide receiver at the high school level. Due to his collection of talents, Johnson’s strength is coverage at this stage of his career, but he has the size and the willingness to put fear in opposing receivers who want to cross the middle of the field. Development in that area and overall progression in his game this off-season could put Johnson right back into the Rivals100.



The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is coming to his high school in May, so we should have a new evaluation of the four-star safety when the post-spring update of the Rivals Rankings arrives. – Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst



