Henry To'oto'o Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MORE: Southeast prospects that could flip on National Signing Day National Signing Day is rapidly approaching, with just a week until the remaining unsigned top prospects sign their official letters-of-intent. With that in mind, several elite players have started to release their final lists and prepare for commitment announcements. One of those players is Rivals100 California linebacker Henry To’oto’o who will announce his decision next Wednesday. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where he will end up. The candidates are Alabama, Washington and Tennessee.

THE SITUATION

For the most part, To’oto’o has kept a low profile during his recruitment, letting it take a backseat to his senior season on the field. One talking point has prevailed throughout his recruitment -- that he would like to leave the West Coast in favor of an SEC destination. After taking official visits to Alabama and Tennessee is that still the case? Or have the Huskies, who have been quietly making a push behind the scenes, done enough to convince him to stay on the West Coast? We asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney issue a verdict.

ALABAMA

“To’oto’o has been on of Alabama’s top overall targets for a long time. He visited Alabama during the summer. The Crimson Tide has been at or near the top of his list since the visit. Much of that was because of his relationship with former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi who is now with the Cleveland Browns. Many quickly assumed Alabama was out of the mix after Lupoi left Tuscaloosa. However, inside linebackers coach Pete Golding took control of the recruiting efforts for the elite defender. To’oto’o and his family returned to Alabama this past weekend for his official visit. Alabama seems to have weathered the storm of Lupoi leaving Tuscaloosa and re-gained momentum in the final week before signing day. To’oto’o can become the icing on the cake in the Crimson Tide’s 2019 linebacker class.” -- Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

TENNESSEE

“Tennessee has targeted the four-star inside linebacker ever since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program. The Vols hosted To’oto’o on an unofficial visit over the summer and then recently got To’oto’o’s entire family on campus for an official visit earlier this month. That trip, coupled by the departure of Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, gave the Vols some real momentum for the blue-chip California linebacker. To’oto’o is close with tight ends coach and area recruiter Brian Niedermeyer, while former De La Salle standout and UT analyst Kevin Simon has been a big factor with the family, too. To’oto’o was also very impressed with how Pruitt utilized Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson compared to Wilson’s usage in 2018 without the former Tide defensive coordinator. "Ultimately though, Tennessee’s confidence has faded since To’oto’o made his way back to Alabama for an official visit last weekend. The West Coast ties to Washington appear to be too strong as well. Pruitt is set to get one of the final in-home visits with To’oto’o, but at this time it seems unlikely Tennessee can flip the momentum at the 11th hour.” -- Jesse Simonton, Volquest.com

WASHINGTON

“UW focused its attention on two linebackers in after during the season, Henry To'oto'o being one. The other is another Rivals250 prospect, four-star inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli. The Huskies are expected to land one of the two and the favorite is Heimuli, who took his official visit this past weekend to Seattle. To'oto'o made his official back on Sept. 29 for the 35-7 blowout over BYU and it certainly peaked his interest. UW has maintained their place in his top list, but he's never had them as his leader. A late push from Alabama and others also doesn't aid the likelihood that UW lands To'oto'o, but there is always a slight chance at the last minute. Four-star UW tackle signee Nate Kalepo has continued to communicate with To'oto'o of late to keep the purple and gold on his mind, which offers some hope to the slight chance camp. The expectation is that it won't be Washington for To'oto'o however.” -- Lars Hanson, TheDawgReport.com

THE VERDICT