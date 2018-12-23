Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 20:24:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mater Dei beats Cathedral Catholic with a strong second half

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei Monarchs 77, Cathedral Catholic Dons 60Mater Dei never led until the second half on Saturday night but finished strong to get a 77-60 win over Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) on Mater Dei...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}