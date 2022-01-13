Mater Dei leads the Trinity League after topping Santa Margarita
Mater Dei Monarchs 64, Santa Margarita Eagles 46 Mater Dei is alone in first place in the Trinity League after defeating previously unbeaten Santa Margarita, 64-46, Wednesday on Santa Margarita’s ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news