Minnesota Commit Scouting Report: Jackson Kollock

Adam Gorney has been all over the West Coast and has awards for several California stars for performances he's seen.
USC remains the leader for QB Ryder Lyons but BYU remains undefeated and that has caught his attention before his visit.
Could Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet and Arizona commit Robert McDaniel flip if the right openings take place?
When Jaden Nickens was considering his recruitment, the idea of playing two sports was what sold him most.
Canales has interest from multiple BIG 12 & BIG 10 schools, with official offers from Wyoming, UC-Davis, & Eastern WA.
