Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten program

Deuce Geralds (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Commitments have started to pick up steam in the 2026 cycle and as a result, programs are getting a better idea of which targets are the most important moving into the spring portion of the cycle. Here are the must-get targets for each Big Ten program in the 2026 class. BIG TEN RECRUITING RANKINGS: 2025 | 2026

ILLINOIS

The Illini are the surprise of the conference so far with their 2026 recruiting class. But it will fall flat if it doesn’t land the four-star in-state tight end.

INDIANA

After a magical season in 2025 the Hoosiers need to lock down more four-star talent. The in-state defensive lineman would give a major boost to recruiting efforts.

IOWA

The Hawkeyes already hold a verbal from the California signal-caller. But keeping him committed is huge since he was the top quarterback target of offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

MARYLAND

When the Terps landed an early commitment from Elee it shocked everyone. Holding onto him and getting him to sign would be a signature recruiting win for the program.

MICHIGAN

Sadler is the perfect fit for making the Wolverines’ offensive attack more dynamic. Keeping him home would send a message about what skill recruits think about the direction of the program.

MICHIGAN STATE

The four-star offensive lineman has ties to the program and coach Jonathan Smith has been recruiting him hard for a long time. Landing the in-state lineman over Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame would be massive.

MINNESOTA

It feels like the four-star safety is destined to play in the Big Ten. So keeping him away from rivals and landing a talented defensive back would be huge for the Gophers.

NEBRASKA

The talented running back has game-breaking ability but is also from a familiar high school to Nebraska fans. The Huskers also need to continue expanding the pipeline in Missouri.

NORTHWESTERN

Jackson is a two-way standout that could play receiver or safety in college. Pulling him out of Nebraska would be a major coup for the Wildcats.

OHIO STATE

The one nitpick about the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is they don't land enough game-changing defensive linemen. Geralds is a contender to join the class and he’d fit the bill.

OREGON

The Ducks are in the hunt with several elite offensive linemen this cycle. But the one who would make the biggest splash on and off the field is Cantwell.

PENN STATE

Penn State already has a few receiver commits but needs the cherry on top of a good potential haul. Snagging Brown over Georgia and Michigan would be huge.

PURDUE

Bardo is one of the top prospects in Indiana this cycle and has a lot of potential upside when he gets to college.

RUTGERS

It's been since the 2012 recruiting cycle since Rutgers landed the top prospect in New Jersey. Wafle would buck that staggering trend.

UCLA

It’s going to be hard for the Bruins to pass Oregon or Ohio State for the defender but he’s exactly what the Bruins need to change perceptions in-state.

USC

The Trojans have been the perceived leader for Lyons for much of his recruitment. Getting him in the class before his religious mission would be massive.

WASHINGTON

Washington doesn’t get a ton of four-stars in the state so the Huskies need to make them count. Colman-Brusa could be a cornerstone of the 2026 class.

WISCONSIN