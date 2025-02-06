Wesley Winn Talks BC Commitment & Zay Flowers' Influence

Hours after California 2027 California QB Furian Inferrera committed to BC, another player he knows very well joined him with the early commitment.

Wesley Winn was next in line and it turns out, the two have known each other for a while now. Winn talked about that and more with me on Thursday.

Here's everything he had to say:

"I feel like the Boston College team is looking for gems and they have proven experience finding them. My recruitment started in 8th grade when I ran a 4.5 laser 40 at Rivals Miami. Later, I was one of a few underclassmen invited to Rivals Next 5 Star Pro-Day and in 9th grade won WR MVP versus upperclassmen at Addidas Next 5 Star Pro-Day. Yet some colleges wanted more size. Or, didn’t recognize me as an outside WR, or two-way player. Even after making post season Max Preps All-American.

"My high school coaches gave me the opportunity to start both ways on varsity since my freshman year. I’m grateful, Coach Lawing recognized my skills and found me. He had a clear vision for their scheme and how I fit. And also liked that I played defense. Which gives me some understanding on how to attack coverages.

"Knowing Bill O'Brien has college and NFL pedigree made BC stand outt. I heard a quote the collective team may have 80 plus years of NFL experience. When he gives you comps of guys he developed, and says you remind me of them, I think it rings different. One particular Boston College legend Zay Flowers trained with GoldFeet Global in Florida since HS. GoldFeet is my dad’s family company. They also train BC’s DB Omar Thornton and other past and present P4 Biletnikoff candidates like, Elijah Moore, Xavier Restrepo and Jerry Jeudy, as well as other NFL players.

" I've been training with them since I learned to run. Zay gives me firs thand insight to the culture and type of men Boston College develops. I now have offers from 45 plus schools and have been in contact with SMU, Miami, Ohio State, Washington, Georgia and Arizona State the most, but Boston College feels right for me.

"Boston College's recruiting style fits with their mascot, Eagle vision and focus. The week I got offered, they only offered a few others in Califrniao. From Coach DiBiaso to GM (Spencer) Dickow, they are aligned and can communicate the vision and how individual athletes fit. My family and I felt that same energy on the campus tour and community. I want to study business and BC has a great school.

"The amazing part, is Furian and I knew each other since sixth grade when we teamed up at a 7on-7 tournament. We camped a lot since then. He is elite and plays for a powerhouse program. Can’t wait to join him and my BC brothers to contend for titles. Impressive record versus ranked opponents last year.

"This week has been full circle, I just received my first ranking at Rivals and Committed to Boston College. I play outside, slot, CB, nickel and special teams. I won’t rest on this ranking. I’ll keeping working hard on the field and school, just like Zay."