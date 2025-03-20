New Big 10 offer intrigues 2027 receiver Tycen Johnson

Breaking updates are included on 2027 CB Duvay Williams (Serra) & 2027 RB Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (Cathedral Catholic).
USC and Illinois are hot but Washington is in the thick of many high-profile recruitments including two CA prospects.
Read (and watch) the latest on Sione Felila, plus read other recruiting updates on EDGE CJ Warren and DE Keytrin Harris
Notre Dame’s Pot of Gold Day is on St. Patrick’s Day when they send out scores of offers. Two went to top CA prospects.
DALLAS – Here are the top performers from the first weekend of action of a multi-week long 7-on-7. Some Ca stars shined.
Breaking updates are included on 2027 CB Duvay Williams (Serra) & 2027 RB Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (Cathedral Catholic).
USC and Illinois are hot but Washington is in the thick of many high-profile recruitments including two CA prospects.
Read (and watch) the latest on Sione Felila, plus read other recruiting updates on EDGE CJ Warren and DE Keytrin Harris