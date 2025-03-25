Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the biggest commitments from the weekend

Zyon Guiles (Photo by Rivals.com)

Another busy weekend is in the books and with it came another rash of major commitments. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at the 10 biggest and gives his thoughts.

1. ZYON GUILES - South Carolina

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and position coach Lonnie Teasley stopped by Guiles’ school during the contact period, he was made a major priority for the Gamecocks and on Friday he committed there over Clemson and many others. The Tigers made a huge impression on the Hemingway (S.C.) Carvers Bay standout during a recent visit but South Carolina held on and landed the four-star, in-state lineman.

2. JONATHAN HATTON JR. - Texas A&M

After a two-month commitment to Oklahoma late in his junior season, Hatton backed off that pledge and made his decision for Texas A&M over the weekend. The Aggies and Sooners were the final two for the Cibolo (Texas) Steele standout and in a year that’s absolutely loaded at running back in Texas, Texas A&M couldn’t afford to miss out on Hatton. The Aggies might not be done, either, as four-star KJ Edwards and others remain in the mix as well.

3. MICHAEL IONATA - Florida State

A double legacy at Florida State with his father and uncle playing for the Seminoles, it was no surprise Ionata made his pledge especially since the ACC power has been involved for so long. It’s still super important since the Seminoles need help along the offensive line and Ionata is well-versed in the program.

4. MARCUS JENNINGS - Pitt

Pitt has at least nine defensive backs in the NFL and the Panthers have proved once again that they can develop players in the secondary with Jennings being potentially one of the next big ones. The Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech standout had offers from West Virginia, Illinois and others and so Pitt winning his commitment over the weekend was definitely a big deal.

5. JA’MICHAEL JONES - Ole Miss

Did Ole Miss land the next Quinshon Judkins? That could be the hope in Oxford as Jones is a bigger back who has room to fill out even more and he could be a major asset in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense. Both Judkins and now Jones are from Pike Road, Ala., and Ole Miss was a front-runner for a long time for Jones along with Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and others.

6. CJ LAVENDER - Washington

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei secondary was so loaded last season led by Alabama signee Chuck McDonald, Penn State signee Daryus Dixson, 2027 star defensive back Aaryn Washington and others but Lavender held his own. He picked off passes, batted down balls and did an excellent job alongside some really talented players. His commitment to Washington – which has historically done a great job developing DBs – should not be overlooked.

7. JABARI MACK - LSU

Mack said in late January after a trip to Texas that he was going to spend time with his top 10 programs, figure things out and then come to a commitment. But the feeling all along – despite a late rush from Texas A&M and others – was that LSU was going to be very difficult to beat in his recruitment. He’s from Destrehan, La., and he’s known about the Tigers for so long. Plus, LSU is absolutely loading up with talented WRs.

8. JAVIAN MALLORY - Miami

Give Mallory credit: For months, the Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca Raton would take visits across the Southeast and then come back and say Miami was his leader. He was not lying. After a great visit to Clemson, Mallory once again returned and then figured it was the right time to commit to the Hurricanes. Miami led for so long with the four-star running back and finally he got it done.

9. DYLAN PURTER - LSU

About a week or so after visiting LSU, Purter committed to the Tigers and it was a big win to land the three-star defensive back from Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington. Prior to LSU offering, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Miami, Georgia Tech and others were involved but once the Tigers got in the mix, it was going to be tough to beat them. His versatility playing on an island, playing centerfield or defending slot receivers is impressive.

10. THADDEUS THATCHER - Utah