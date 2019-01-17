CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Derek Stingley Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2011 - The last recruiting class with fewer than 30 five-stars

When the 2019 recruiting class entered the limelight about a year and a half ago many people believe it to be one of the weaker classes in recent memory. It turns out they were right. The 2019 class is finishing with the fewest five-stars (30) since the 2011 class (26). There have only been five classes in the Rivals.com era to finish with fewer than 30 five-stars so the 2019 class isn’t historically bad but it certainly hasn’t reached the levels of the last few recruiting classes.

93 - The number of prospects that made the final Rivals250 that weren’t in the first version

The first full version of the 2019 Rivals250 was released in August of 2017. Since then the Rivals250 and the entire class of 2019 rankings have been updated six times. After all of those updates, the final Rivals250 features 93 prospects that weren’t on the first one and the final Rivals100 has 54 prospects that were in the first Rivals100. Between each update to the rankings, the Rivals.com analyst team is, in addition to reviewing film of thousands of college football prospects, out at camps, combines, 7-on-7 tournaments, workouts, practices, regular season games, postseason games, and all-star games evaluating as many prospects as possible and building on the previous evaluation of prospects. All of that work helped produce the final Rivals250 for the 2019 class.

14 - The number of prospects in the Rivals250 that are unsigned or uncommitted

There has been a flurry of commitments since the Early Signing Period in late December and many more are on the way but teams across the country have a significantly smaller pool of elite prospects to choose from. Only 14 players in the Rivals250 have yet to sign their National Letter of Intent or issue a verbal commitment. That means 236 players in the Rivals250 have either signed with their future team or are verbally committed.

9 - The number of teams that have at least 10 commitments in the Rivals250

Alabama holds the most commitments in the Rivals250 with 20 followed by Georgia with 13. Clemson and Texas have 12 while LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M have 11. Oklahoma and Oregon have 10 each. It is worth noting that three of the College Football Playoff teams from this season (Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma) each have at least 10 commitments from Rivals250 prospects. These nine teams hold commitments from 44 percent of the Rivals250, more than the combined total of the next 24 teams. Notre Dame, one of the four College Football Playoff teams from this season, has seven commits in the Rivals250.

21 - The number of prospects that moved up at least 40 spots in the Rivals250