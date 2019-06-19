News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-19 10:50:36 -0500') }} football Edit

OL Brandon Hernandez breaks down frontrunners

Ls6s7jqphjtinn1ywtcs
Brandon Hernandez
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Three-star offensive lineman Brandon Hernandez is still open to all programs but five that have offered are standing out most in Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Washington State and Boise State.Below, the Y...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}