Oregon State Official Visit Profile: WR Malcolm Watkins

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Our Oregon State offiical visit profiles roll on this afternoon with Frontier (CA) athlete Malcolm Watkins.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound athlete is being looked at by the Beavers as a wide receiver. Through three years of varsity football for Frontier, Watkins has developed into a productive wide receiver with 88 career receptions for 1,451 yards and 14 touchdowns. Each of the last two seasons, he has totaled 30+ receptions and over 600 yards.