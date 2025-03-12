OT7 kicking off new 7-on-7 season off with star-studded tournament

OT7 is ushering in the new 7-on-7 season this weekend as Week 1 of the 2025 schedule kicks off in the Lone Star State. This season, 18 teams will compete over four weekends in the newly-structured OT7 format. After a four-weekend regular season, a new Golden Ticket Tournament will open the door for a handful of other 7-on-7 programs to punch their tickets to the OT7 Championships on June 26-29 in Florida. Week 1 of the OT7 7-on-7 schedule begins on Saturday at Dallas College Mountain View Campus. Rivals will have coverage throughout the weekend. Here's more on the talent that will be on display

RUNDOWN OF THE 2025 OT7 FORMAT

There are 18 teams in the OT7 field for the 2025 edition. Week 1 will feature C1N, City Repears, Cold Hearts, Fleaux, Hellstar, Midwest Boom, South Florida Express, RG3 Takeover, and Tucson Turf. Other 7-on-7 programs set to compete this season include California Power, Coastline Stars, Defcon United, LEVEL82, Lo-Pro, Raw Miami, Team Toa, and Trillion Boys. Teams will compete in two of the four regular-season weekend tournaments -- and will play in 10 total games over the first month of action in Dallas. A fifth week has been added -- in the form of the Golden Ticket Tournament. On April 12-13 in Dallas, there will be an additional two-day competition for teams outside of the regular-season field to punch their tickets to the OT7 Finals in Florida on June 26-29.

THERE'S A PLETHORA OF STAR POWER IN THE WEEK 1 FIELD

Team: C1N Notable recruits: 2026 four-star WR Devin Carter (Auburn commit); 2026 four-star ATH Ryan Mosley; 2027 four-star ATH Alexander Ward (Alabama commit); 2027 three-star QB Derrick Baker The Skinny: Cam Newton's team is rich with Peach State talent and is a championship contender year in and year out -- largely behind plus quarterback play and the wealth of big-time playmakers at their disposal. This year's team is no different -- with the electric Auburn-committed Carter working opposite of Mosley, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound playmaker that can stretch the field.

Team: City Reapers Notable recruits: 2026 four-star CB Samari Matthews; 2026 four-star WR Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M commit); four-star SAF Jontavious Wyman; four-star CB Blake Stewart; 2026 three-star WR Tyran Evans (Tennessee commit) The Skinny: This is the first year in which the City Reapers will be competing in the OT7 field -- and they are poised to make some noise with a loaded roster full of Southeast-based talent. Gregory, a top-50 overall recruit in the Rivals250, is an early commitment for Mike Elko's Aggies and should deliver explosive plays on offense. The defense is stacked with blue-chip defensive backs, including Rivals' No. 4 CB Matthews -- and Wyman, who's committed to Georgia.

Team: Cold Hearts Notable recruits: 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons; 2026 four-star ATH Salesi Moa; 2026 four-star WR Kennan Pula (UCLA commit); 2026 four-star WR Jaron Pula (UCLA commit) The Skinny: Another first-year team in the tournament pool, this West Coast-based squad should deliver on the offensive side of the ball. Lyons, the No. 2-rated passer in the Rivals250, is captaining this ship with a pair of talented future Bruins on the outside to make plays.

Team: Fleaux 7v7 Notable recruits: 2026 three-star CB Hayward Howard Jr.; 2027 four-star QB Malachi Zeigler; 2027 four-star WR Ray'Quan Williams The Skinny: Under the lead of former NFL safety Ryan Clark, Fleaux kicked off its inaugural season at OT7 last year with a bang -- first with one-time five-star LSU verbal Bryce Underwood at the helm -- and then five-star QB Elijah Haven. The quarterback play remains a theme under Zeiger, a top-10 QB in the Rivals250 for the 2027 class, who has taken over the reins and is leading another high-octane offense with plenty of skilled playmakers from The Boot on both sides of the ball.

Team: Hellstar Notable recruits: 2026 four-star QB Dia Bell (Texas commit); 2026 four-star CB Davon Benjamin; 2026 three-star CB Josh Holland (USC commit) The Skinny: Another season back in the ring, Hellstar is stacked with star power on both sides of the ball. Texas-committed Bell is the No. 8-ranked passer in the Rivals250. Top-100 recruit Benjamin and USC commit Holland should be a formidable duo on the perimeter trying to slow down some of the best receivers in the tournament field.



Team: Midwest Boom Notable recruits: 2026 four-star QB Jonas Williams (USC commit); 2027 four-star CB Ace Alston The Skinny: One of the perennial powers in this field, Boom should provide plenty of firepower on offense behind USC-committed Williams, Rivals' No. 7-ranked QB in the Rivals250. Alston, a top-10 CB in next year's recruiting cycle out of Ohio, is one of many Midwest-based prospects on both sides of the ball for this longtime power.



Team: RG3 Takeover Notable recruits: 2026 four-star WR Chris Stewart (Texas commit); 2027 four-star SAF JayQuan Snell The Skinny: Cam Newton and Ryan Clark aren't the only former NFL players with teams in the OT7 ring. Robert Griffin III has formed a Texas-based squad with talent from all across the Lone Star State. Among the blue-chippers on the roster include Texas commit Stewart at receiver and Snell, Rivals' No. 1 SAF in 2027 on defense.

Team: South Florida Express Notable recruits: 2026 five-star WR Tristen Keys; 2026 five-star CB Havon Finney; 2026 four-star SAF Chace Calicut; 2027 four-star WR Dakota Guerrant; 2028 QB Niemann Lawrence The Skinny: SFE is not only the defending OT7 champion -- the program is the standard in this arena. They are stocked with five-stars like Keys and Finney on both sides of the ball -- and no shortage of playmakers at their disposal. Lawrence, a 2028 QB out of South Florida, has been superb making big-time throws in various off-season events leading into Week 1 of action.