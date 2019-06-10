Ain't this what they've been waiting for? The worst of her generation with a cold heart will beat down the elderly and play “knock out” on defenseless victims. Uncool teenagers unexpectedly punch older people out cold. But Rayah Marshall is the antithesis of evil. That fly Lynwood High 10th grader is at a grocery mart on 36th and Vermont by Weemes Elementary in South LA where she pulls a Nipsy Hussle (who supported the local community before his tragic death) and offers to help senior citizens put away their groceries to their car. Later that day, Rayah’s caring heart breaks for the homeless woman Gloria who she sees living in squalor on the streets. She can’t stand by and bear witness to the nightmare of seeing this woman wallowing in hunger. So she uses her elongated graceful 6-4 arms to reach in her pocket, take whatever bread she has, and offers to buy Gloria a meal. The surprised women just looks up at Rayah, smiles and says “Thank you girl, God bless you child.”



Me, E-Woods, I used to teach in South Central. Blessed by my 4th grade Nubian princes and princesses at Weemes, I’m already knowing the struggle. You ready? To know what makes R-Marshall “The Real Truth?” It’s not just her death-defying tomahawk dunks, or wet jumper. No, not even her sweet mannerisms. Girl has off-the-charts fashion sense, she got it like that to be a fashion icon like Rihanna. Rayah reminds me of Nipsey’s partner Lauren London who portrayed Erin “New New” Garner in the movie ATL. Rayah has her own dope oversized “Rayah” gold earnings hanging from her lobes, she’s the new New New. 100. What impresses me most about Rayah is knowing she will take the shoes off her feet and literally give them to a fellow classmate whose kicks are falling apart. Rayah just wants kids to feel a lil more dignity in their day. I’ll let her mom Latonya Marshall, who works in the care giving industry, explain, “I carried Rayah in my belly and prayed she’d care for others. Rayah phones me every so often and asks, ‘Mom, can I please buy these size 4 shoes?‘ But you wear size 11 I told her. “She goes on to tell me about this kid who only has socks to wear. ‘My classmate needs shoes more than I do.’ Rayah will just show up at a convalescent home to share giggles with the elderly. “God answered my prayers on her unique level of giving. I gave her the middle name Unique hoping she would be a vision of giving, and she is.” To know Rayah is to love her dearly. Now do you see why she’s twice as good a person as she is a generational talent? I’ll never know why females don’t get props like guys do in basketball. If you heard of a 16 year old that was a 7-0 foot guard, strong like Zion Williamson with a 60 inch vertical, do you think that boy would be appreciated? That’s Rayah in the girl form.



Women basketball appreciates her. Rayah is too humble to brag on it but she recently was named The Press Telegram Player of the Year and was a Top 5 All USA-Today Player candidate. She did something historic when she garnered athletic scholarship offers from programs like Arizona, UCLA, UCONN, and Oregon among many others at a very young age, younger than any other girl prospect has ever done in the past! ESPN says this of Rayah, “Her game is coast-to-coast in transition; she gets respect to the arc; brings a Candace Parker-type versatility.” Maybe Rayah skipped crawling and just went straight to dunking out her crib! I used to pray for times like this, that maybe I’d meet another prep kid that blows me away like Russell Westbrook or James Harden did. Listening to Rayah play ball, her game sings like Paul Pierce played, to rhyme like this. Rayah reminds me of Paul Pierce who I was blessed to interview in ‘04. Girl reminds me of Double P more than any of the 2,000 kids I’ve interviewed in my 47 years on earth. Which ballers does Rayah look up to most? “I strive to have the all-around skills of a Kevin Durant, the heart of a champ like Paul Pierce, the power of Lebron James. I hope to impact the game like Diana Taurasi of course, I’m proud to play for her team. I just try to be intense like Kobe Bryant, he’s magnificent.” Inspiration hit me last week and I call my guy Jason Crowe. A dope overseas baller himself, he’s P-Pierce’s childhood friend, they’re like brothers. Jason is great people just like his father who was the Inglewood HS principal in the 90’s. Jason helps run The Truth AAU hoop program along with my guy DeAnthony Langston. I ask Jason, “What should a youngster do to be like Paul?” He gave me this criteria, “Be like Paul? Hmm, give everything to the game, be fully committed, not just have great talent, but strive to make everyone around you better. Inspire people, care about the streets you grew up on, so much is needed.” I agreed with Jason and asked him, “What do you think of our girl Rayah at Lynwood? You know of her, as you coach boys hoop over there.” He told me, “She’s the hardest working player on campus, dedicated and gives it her all, develops in the weight room. She’s dunking all the time and has this great attitude.” I told J-Crowe, “Rayah is Lady Truth, she’s THE ONE bro.” #roll with J-Crowe, rep The Truth

How did P-Pierce get his “Truth” nickname? Shaquille O’Neal called a reporter over in 2001 and told him to write down and publish that Pierce is “The MF Truth.” Me, E-Woods, I felt such pride to give UCLA’s Jordan Canada the nickname of being called “Lady Killer.” So go see Rayah for yourself. I bet you’ll get chills when seeing her compete. Look into Rayah’s eyes like I have, you’ll see Paul Pierce’s caring heart, fierce determination, and will to win, staring right back at you. Real talk. Hang with Rayah enough, her charm melts you like a chocolate Hersey’s bar on a hot South Central day. Her friends tell me if they’re having a bad day they’ll just call her because she has this Unique ability to lift up your mood. There goes her middle name at work again. When I talk to Rayah her positivism just wafts in the air. Talking to her is like having Alicia Keys singing just to you. I was telling Rayah how I used hang out with my guy DeMar DeRozan when he was her age. He dreamed to have a shoe line of his own, like Rayah does now. Rayah hopes to own some Virgil Abloh’s Off White, cold AF Carolina Blue 1s. I told her, “Girl, you remind me of Virgil, he deconstructs shoes.” Maybe she’ll have a Kobe A.D. P.E. mid shoe line, like DeMar does now. But for right now Bred Air Jordan 1’s in her closet are just fine. Girl knows her kicks like my guy Bol Bol, no doubt.



How does this girl play, E-Woods? Watching R-Marshall drive to the rack, she has “jelly fam rolls” to the rim, crazy shot-altering defense, the opposition dares not come in for a lay-up. R also has a post game and turn around jump hooks. Her soul speaks, “I was on my grind and now I got what I deserve, got it because you haters pushed me to get it.” Rayah nice wit it, has guard handles at 6-4. I have no words to describe what she represents, an evolution like Magic was in ‘79? Imagine now in 19’, like the 7-0 foot prep player Evan Mobley of Compton Magic, him leading the fast break. Rayah’s fans just “oooh and aaah” when she separates from defenders on her step back 3 pointers. She gets respect out to the arc, like anyone could block this girl’s shot? One recent weekend at The Mamba Academy, a teammate shot up a ball on the rim. It rolled around the hoop, round and round it went. Then poooof, Rayah jumped up to pull the rim all the freaking way down as the ball went down the net. Vince Carter, finger to the neck over! Our whole crowd locked arms, held each other back, gasping, all looking at each other like, “What did we just see, girl pulled down the rim, on a near putback!” #that’s what’s up Rayah for opposing teams is the epitome of a “problem.” My girl from Sierra Canyon, Vanessa De Jesus of Cal Storm who is committed to play for Duke, is (like Meek Mill might say) like an Aston Martin riding to the rim (y’all thought it was rented?), Rayah by her side is Flexin, pulling shot triggers like she’s Popeye on some spinach. It’s breathtaking to see Rayah bang-out and dunk with power. It just gives me the chills, even more than the time my guy DeMar DeRozan dunked from nearly the free throw line in 8th grade, putting the ball in-between his legs mid-air on our AAU team. I was blessed to coach DeMar a lil bit back in the day. So really E-Woods, is Rayah that cold blooded? See Rayah’s 6th grade photo for yourself below, Rayah was dunking on a nearly 10 foot rim in 6th grade grade bro. Facts! #advice? Don’t jump with Rayah Fans of women basketball deserve a transcendent player like Rayah to popularize their efforts. I hope she starts a clothing line with an inspirational message to heal the world like Josh Christopher has, like my guy Johnny Juzang did in 8th grade. J-Juzang helped his kid sister study to skip a grade at Harvard Westlake. Brandon Jennings once told me when he was in middle school that he hoped to be in SLAM Magazine. I told B, see in your eyes bro, B you’ll be on the front cover Mag, national player year you will be. I feel the same about Rayah. #recognize Pooh Jeter appreciates Rayah. Pooh is dopest kind of guy you can meet, he founded L.a.c.e.d Clothing, is a former NBA Sac King, Drew League legend, caring mentor dude who helped nurture Russ Westbrook and J-Harden as they grew up hungry make a mark. Pooh appreciates Rayah, likewise she appreciates him. Rayah hopes to attend Pooh’s next clinic and games this summer, prove herself vs. the likes of uber top 10 prep boy guards guards like my guy Josh Christopher and Dev Askew at those games. Ask Rayah if she feels any fear, she ready to battle. She’ll tell you,”KEEP ME ON YOUR RADAR, MAN.” Listen to Rayah’s heart speak, “I had to grind like that to shine like this. See my dreams unfold, nightmares come true.” (Meek Mill) Let me bless you readers with a convo where Rayah opened up about herself from my questions to her. What’s your fav food? Fried Chicken of course. What 3 phrases describe you? Spiritually humble, unstoppable in hope, forever grinding. What does a gym mean to you? It’s like I’m a kid in a candy store. How’s your life? I don’t have a normal life, my free-time moments are replaced by future vision moments. I’m not complaining, I chose this path. Your Fav music? Meek Mill, Dreams and Nightmares (referenced above and below).

