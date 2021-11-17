Here is the 3rd in a series of photo galleries of action from the Coastal Canyon v. Marmonte League Challenge held at Moorpark HS on October 23. Players featured in this part include River Ortiz, Kayden Elsokary, and Marcus Lesser (Westlake), Samson Hall and Victor Ezike (Moorpark), Jordan Torres, Isaac Means, Tyler Hook, and Jamar Gonzalez (Camarillo), Jacob Kjarval and Patrick Saari (Thousand Oaks), Gavin Murphy and Peter Gray (Calabasas), Aidan Bell, Gavin Guenther, and Zach Ourfalian (Agoura), Caleb Peters and Jack Benyshek (Simi Valley), and more!