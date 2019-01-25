Preview of big weekend of hoops
Weekend Hoops Preview
This is shaping up to be a big time basketball weekend in the state of California.
The Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei High School on Friday and Saturday is the premier event in the South, while The Crush In the Valley at Solano College on Saturday and Sunday in Fairfield is a top event in the North.
Here is all the info, players to watch, and schedules.
Nike Extravaganza
One of the top events of the hoops season is the 24th Nike Extravaganza at the Meruelo Athletic Center which will feature a pair of great days of hoops.
The top game to watch on Friday is Santa Margarita against Oak Hill Academy. Santa Margarita gets a shot at one of the nation’s best programs.
Oak Hill is loaded as always with elite point guard Cole Anthony, the son of former NBA guard Greg, and center Kofi Cockburn.
Saturday has tons of great games between state powers. The 11:00 game between St. John Bosco and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame should be good as the deep and talented Braves face off against the Notre Dame duo of Ziaire Williams and Boston College signee Julian Rishwain.
Later in the day Bishop Gorman vs. Chino Hills also stands out. The top ranked team from the state of Nevada is led by a duo of 4-star ranked juniors in guard Noah Taitz and 6’9 Isaiah Cottrell. Chino Hills is led by its 5-star center and USC commit Onyeka Okongwu.
Players to Watch
McDonald's All-American Cole Anthony
UCLA signee Jake Kyman
USC signee Max Agbonkpolo
USC signee Onyeka Okongwu
Illinois commit Kofi Cockburn
Oregon State signee Jarod Lucas
5-star junior Ziaire Williams
5-star junior Johnny Juzang
Talented junior Makur Maker
4-star sophomore Devin Askew
Schedule
Friday
Servite vs. Heritage Christian, 3p.m.
Dos Pueblos vs. Orange Lutheran, 4:30p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman (Girls), 6p.m.
Santa Margarita vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA), 7:30p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 9p.m.
Saturday
Crean Lutheran vs. Anaheim Fairmont Prep, 8:30 a.m.
Los Alamitos vs. Los Altos, 9:45 a.m.
St. John Bosco vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 11a.m.
Rancho Verde vs. Villa Park, 12:15 p.m.
Foothills Christian vs. Orange Lutheran, 1:30p.m.
St. Augustine vs. JSerra, 3p.m.
Fairfax vs. Long Beach Poly, 4:30p.m.
Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Chino Hills, 6p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Harvard-Westlake, 7:30p.m.
Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Modesto Christian, 9p.m.
Crush in the Valley
The Grind Session returns to Napa Valley as Salesian College Preparatory hosts the Crush in the Valley at Solano College in Fairfield.
The two day event has become one of the top showcases in Northern California high school basketball. The final three games on Saturday are loaded with top teams and players.
The 5:30 game features one of the top teams in the Bay Area in Bishop O’Dowd facing Coronado of Nevada and its duo of sixth ranked sophomore Jaden Hardy and freshman Richard Isaacs Jr.
The 7:00 game will be a treat as the home team for the event Prolific Prep faces off against Bella Vista Prep of Arizona.
Prolific Prep is led by a trio of highly ranked juniors in Nimari Burnett, Zach Harvey, and Coleman Hawkins with talent inside like Kuany Kuany. Bella Vista counters with a trio of their own in Arizona signee Terry Armstrong, 21st ranked junior Addison Patterson, and 15th ranked sophomore Zion Harmon.
The final game of the night features the highest ranked team from the region as MaxPreps’ 11th ranked team in the country Salesian College Preparatory faces Clark of Nevada.
The senior guard duo of twins Jaden and JoVon McClanahan set the tone for Salesian while Clark is led the forward duo of Oklahoma signee Jalen Hill and Arkansas State signee Antwon Jackson.
Players to Watch
Arizona signee Terry Armstrong
Oklahoma signee Jalen Hill
Illinois signee Antwan January
5-star junior Addison Patterson
4-star junior Zach Harvey
4-star junior Nimari Burnett
4-star junior Daishen Nix
5-star sophomore Jaden Hardy
4-star sophomore Zion Harmon
Schedule
Saturday
Salesian HS vs. Clark High School (NV), 8:30p.m.
Prolific Prep vs. Bella Vista College Prep (AZ), 7p.m.
Bishop O’Dowd HS vs. Coronado HS (NV), 5:30p.m.
Sacramento HS vs. St. Joseph’s HS, 4p.m.
Marshall County HS (KY) vs. St. Pat’s St. Vincent HS, 2:30 p.m.
Stuart Hall HS vs. Vanden HS, 1p.m.
Antelope HS vs. Berkeley HS, 11:30a.m.
Balboa City School vs. Trinity Prep (NV), 10a.m.
Golden State Prep vs. Hillcrest Prep North (AZ), 8a.m.
Sunday
Hillcrest Prep North (AZ) vs. Prolific Prep, 3p.m.
Trinity Prep (NV) vs. Golden State Prep, 1p.m.
Bella Vista College Prep (AZ) vs. Balboa City School, 11a.m.
CaliforniaPreps.com will have coverage of both events this weekend.