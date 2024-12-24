Prospect Review: A Big Week for Tournament Action

As a 3-star recruit in June before competing in the Elite 11, McDaniel was largely unknown but that changed dramatically
Here are five linebackers that landed in a great spot in this Commit Fit look. Photo: Madden Faraimo (JSerra).
UCLA and BYU had been the two frontrunners for Madsen (Clovis North) throughout his recruitment but Oregon is surging.
Three QBs are in position to dethrone OT Jackson Cantwell as overall #1 in the Rivals250 and is there another 5-star QB?
Two CA players top their positions nationally: QB Ryder Lyons and WR Chris Henry Jr. Others are in the disussion too.
As a 3-star recruit in June before competing in the Elite 11, McDaniel was largely unknown but that changed dramatically
Here are five linebackers that landed in a great spot in this Commit Fit look. Photo: Madden Faraimo (JSerra).
UCLA and BYU had been the two frontrunners for Madsen (Clovis North) throughout his recruitment but Oregon is surging.