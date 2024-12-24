How 2026 TE Luke Sorensen put himself on radar of Mizzou

"It is definitely a big offer for me that I am considering heavily," said Sorensen, who shares strong bonds with MSU.
Camarillo continued its early season success with a dominating win over Righetti at the Warriors Holiday Showcase.
Host Heritage Christian led wire to wire against Valencia on day one of the annual Warriors Holiday Showcase on Friday.
Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel) rose 40 spots overall and is now sitting among the top-10 prospects in the Rivals250.
As a 3-star recruit in June before competing in the Elite 11, McDaniel was largely unknown but that changed dramatically
"It is definitely a big offer for me that I am considering heavily," said Sorensen, who shares strong bonds with MSU.
Camarillo continued its early season success with a dominating win over Righetti at the Warriors Holiday Showcase.
Host Heritage Christian led wire to wire against Valencia on day one of the annual Warriors Holiday Showcase on Friday.