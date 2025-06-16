QB Bryson Beaver makes two major SEC stops over weekend

Mosley (Pittsburg) had 14 offers and chose Arizona over Stanford, SMU, Cal, Utah and more.
The Elite 11 starts Tuesday night and goes through Thursday in Manhattan Beach. Three top prospects are from California.
EDGE Josiah Anyansi (Murrieta Valley) commited to the Golden Gophers over a dozen offers in total.
UCLA made a serious move for 4-star Texas A&M commit Samu Moala over the weekend and others are also working on a flip.
The family gave its stamp of approval when they accompanied Joshua (Rancho Cucamonga) for his OV over the weekend.
