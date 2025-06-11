Rivals Camp Series: The five best WRs and TEs of the 2025 regionals

The regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series are in the books with the Rivals Five-Star at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility coming up later this month. Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the receivers and tight ends.

KOHEN BROWN - Dallas

The recent Texas verbal pushed for MVP honors in Dallas and made a strong case for the honor with his blazing top-end speed to get downfield and outstanding acceleration. Brown also showcased strong hands and explosive route-running skills during positional drills. We love Brown's ability to make plays from the perimeter and also in the slot with a versatile skill-set and plus-traits in critical categories.

AARON GREGORY - Atlanta

Gregory has been one of the crown jewels of Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. After turning in a monster junior season for Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, Gregory has enjoyed a sensational offseason, including a strong showing in Atlanta. The future Aggie has a knack for wow receptions. He's extremely smooth with outstanding polish and the ability to get open. He's a problem for opposing defenses with the ability to work at all different levels of the field.

JABARI MACK - Dallas

Mack is committed in-state to LSU and is in line to be one of the next best pass-catchers to come through Death Valley. Playing at 200 pounds, Mack maintains his speed to burn downfield and is a precise route-runner with plus hands, range and after-the-catch ability. The four-star prospect brings explosiveness and physicality to the WR position and was great in Dallas along with a handful of various events this offseason.

KAIDEN PROTHRO - Atlanta

Prothro was almost unguardable and won MVP in a highly competitive field of pass-catchers at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta. The four-star standout tight end has elite hands and is a mismatch working outside the numbers and in the middle of the field. We love his catch radius, his ability to play above the rim and the competitiveness to win on contested balls and dominate in the red zone. He's a true chess piece for offensive play-callers to take advantages of mismatches across the formation. Georgia is leading the way for Prothro, but Florida and Auburn covet him as well.

MADDEN WILLIAMS - Los Angeles

