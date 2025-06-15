Frontier (CA) WR Malcolm Watkins Commits to Oregon State

Watkins committed to Oregon State over primarily Fresno State and San Diego State, but also held offers from California, Nevada, Sacramento State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Washington State.

For the second straight day, the Oregon State Beavers have added a commitment to their 2026 recruiting class. Yesterday, it was linebacker Jeremiah Brown; today, it's Frontier (CA) athlete Malcolm Watkins. The Beavers view Watkins as a wide receiver at the collegiate level.

Watkins, overall, is Oregon State's seventh commitment in the cycle and second wide receiver commitment joining Bay Area native Cynai Thomas.

Of the Beavers' seven commitments, four hail from California as quarterback Deagan Rose and the aforementioned Jeremiah Brown both call The Golden State home.

The 6-foot-0 Watkins took an official visit to Corvallis at the beginning of May and came away thoroughly impressed by the Beavers and Corvallis. "I liked it," Watkins said about Corvallis. "I don’t do very much, so that environment is what I like. A nice college town, and you still can have fun, and everything is fresh."

