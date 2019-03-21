QB commit Jaden Casey lands Alabama offer
Can Fresno State beat out Alabama?That’s one of the questions to now ask in the recruitment of three-star quarterback Jaden Casey from Calabasas, Calif., after he landed his later offer from the Cr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news